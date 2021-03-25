Promising: Rakgare addressing players in Francistown ahead of the Zimbabwe game PIC: KAGISO CHAMO

FRANCISTOWN: The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Development Culture, Tumiso Rakgare has promised Zebras players more than P20,000 if they qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The Zebras play Zimbabwe this evening at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium. Rakgare, addressing the Zebras at Marang Gardens today, said the ministry will offer the team P650,000 to be shared among the players and the technical team.

He said this means each player would pocket around P20,000.

Rakgare encouraged players to put their all and “play the game as if it was their first and last” so that they can win it to stand a better chance of qualifying for the finals scheduled for Cameroon.

He said he understood the difficulties of playing against opponents who have

been active while the local league has been suspended. He said his ministry was in talks with the Botswana Football Association and Botswana National Sport Commission in order to resolve the matter.

“Actually, we are meeting tomorrow (Friday) as the leadership of our ministry so that we can decide on how we can resolve the matter at hand going forward because we want to see you guys playing your own league.”

The Zebras are third in Group H, on four points, one behind Zimbabwe, while Zambia has three. Algeria has 10 points and already qualified.