 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

FRANCISTOWN: The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Development ...
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic's impact on the Botswana Stock Exc...
The Zebras will be without the attacking duo of Tumisang Orebonye and ...
Botswana Cricket Association's (BCA) long-serving chairperson, Ebrahim...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Sport
  3. Rakgare promises Zebras P650,000

Rakgare promises Zebras P650,000

LESEDI MKHUTSHWA Thursday, March 25, 2021
Promising: Rakgare addressing players in Francistown ahead of the Zimbabwe game PIC: KAGISO CHAMO
FRANCISTOWN: The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Development Culture, Tumiso Rakgare has promised Zebras players more than P20,000 if they qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals. 

The Zebras play Zimbabwe this evening at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium. Rakgare, addressing the Zebras at Marang Gardens today, said the ministry will offer the team P650,000 to be shared among the players and the technical team.

He said this means each player would pocket around P20,000.

Rakgare encouraged players to put their all and “play the game as if it was their first and last” so that they can win it to stand a better chance of qualifying for the finals scheduled for Cameroon.

He said he understood the difficulties of playing against opponents who have

Banners
been active while the local league has been suspended.  He said his ministry was in talks with the Botswana Football Association and Botswana National Sport Commission in order to resolve the matter.

 “Actually, we are meeting tomorrow (Friday) as the leadership of our ministry so that we can decide on how  we can resolve the matter at hand going forward because we want to see you guys playing your own league.”

The Zebras are third in Group H, on four points, one behind Zimbabwe, while Zambia has three. Algeria has 10 points and already qualified.

 

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

This is my land

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort