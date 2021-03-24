Tumisang Orebonye. PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Zebras will be without the attacking duo of Tumisang Orebonye and Kabelo Seakanyeng for their crunch AFCON qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Algeria.

The pair who play for Olympique de Khourigba (OCK) in Morocco second-tier league, will miss the Zebras' home tie against Zimbabwe tomorrow afternoon and away to Algeria on Sunday.

Reports are that the pair were denied exit out of the north African country due to Morocco's stringent rules for travellers to and from the southern part of the continent.

"The players won't travel to Botswana. Efforts to bring them proved very difficult," Botswana Football Association (BFA) public relations officer, Tumo Mpatane briefly

Banners

told Mmegi Sport this morning. Orebonye and Seakanyeng have been an integral part of the Zebras' AFCON bid and present a big blow to the team in a must win two games.

The midfielder, Mothusi Cooper will meanwhile miss the Zimbabwe match due to suspension after collecting consecutive yellow cards but should be available to face Algeria in the last Group H tie. Zebras host Zimbabwe at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

The kick-off is at 4pm