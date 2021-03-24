 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Zebras will be without the attacking duo of Tumisang Orebonye and ...
Botswana Cricket Association's (BCA) long-serving chairperson, Ebrahim...
The state has indicated it wants to appeal a ruling in the former spy ...
FRANCISTOWN: Police in Letlhakane have made a grisly find of human rem...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Sport
  3. Zebras' duo to miss AFCON ties

Zebras' duo to miss AFCON ties

KABELO BORANABI Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Tumisang Orebonye. PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE
The Zebras will be without the attacking duo of Tumisang Orebonye and Kabelo Seakanyeng for their crunch AFCON qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Algeria. 

The pair who play for Olympique de Khourigba (OCK) in Morocco second-tier league, will miss the Zebras' home tie against Zimbabwe tomorrow afternoon and away to Algeria on Sunday.

Reports are that the pair were denied exit out of the north African country due to Morocco's stringent rules for travellers to and from the southern part of the continent.

"The players won't travel to Botswana. Efforts to bring them proved very difficult," Botswana Football Association (BFA) public relations officer, Tumo Mpatane briefly

Banners
told Mmegi Sport this morning. Orebonye and Seakanyeng have been an integral part of the Zebras' AFCON bid and present a big blow to the team in a must win two games.

The midfielder, Mothusi Cooper will meanwhile miss the Zimbabwe match due to suspension after collecting consecutive yellow cards but should be available to face Algeria in the last Group H tie. Zebras host Zimbabwe at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

The kick-off is at 4pm

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Who is fooling who?

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort