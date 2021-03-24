 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Botswana Cricket Association's (BCA) long-serving chairperson, Ebrahim...
The state has indicated it wants to appeal a ruling in the former spy ...
FRANCISTOWN: Police in Letlhakane have made a grisly find of human rem...
Stanbic Bank Botswana in collaboration with the Ministry of Agricultur...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Sport
  3. Cricket's 'Chicken' Bhamjee dies

Cricket's 'Chicken' Bhamjee dies

MQONDISI DUBE Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Cricket's 'Chicken' Bhamjee dies
Botswana Cricket Association's (BCA) long-serving chairperson, Ebrahim 'Chicken' Bhamjee has passed on.  

The veteran administrator died in Gaborone on Tuesday. BCA fixtures and publicity secretary, Sumod Damodar said Bhamjee’s death was a big loss to cricket.

“We are devastated. We have lost an extremely close friend, a brother and a fatherly figure. He was more than family, the void is too deep. We have to keep

Banners
his legacy going, the shock is so unsettling,” Damodar said. 

The 69-year-old Bhamjee was born in South Africa on September 11, 1951, and played first-class cricket for the then Transvaal. He played as a wicket-keeper between 1971 and 1976, scoring 371 runs in 22 matches and taking 46 catches, according to CricInfo.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Pastor! Wrap up! I

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort