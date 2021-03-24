Cricket's 'Chicken' Bhamjee dies

Botswana Cricket Association's (BCA) long-serving chairperson, Ebrahim 'Chicken' Bhamjee has passed on.

The veteran administrator died in Gaborone on Tuesday. BCA fixtures and publicity secretary, Sumod Damodar said Bhamjee’s death was a big loss to cricket.

“We are devastated. We have lost an extremely close friend, a brother and a fatherly figure. He was more than family, the void is too deep. We have to keep

Banners

his legacy going, the shock is so unsettling,” Damodar said.

The 69-year-old Bhamjee was born in South Africa on September 11, 1951, and played first-class cricket for the then Transvaal. He played as a wicket-keeper between 1971 and 1976, scoring 371 runs in 22 matches and taking 46 catches, according to CricInfo.