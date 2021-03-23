FRANCISTOWN: Police in Letlhakane have made a grisly find of human remains, which they suspect might be linked to a missing man who vanished without a trace on February 12, 2021.

Letlhakane acting station commander, assistant superintendent Tsholofelo Masole confirmed that they found the human remains yesterday morning at Ghabejeaa cattlepost. The cattlepost is located between the Letlhakane and Mmatshumo villages.

Masole said a herder in search of his cattle found the human remains. She further said that the man then rushed to the police who accompanied him to the spot. She added that the police collected the human remains, which were later taken for a forensic examination to try and identify the deceased person.

According to the acting station commander, they suspected that the human remains were linked to the 65-year-old mentally disturbed man who went missing about five weeks ago.

Masole added: "We suspect that the human bones may be linked to the missing man because he was last

seen around the area the day he vanished without a trace.”

She pleaded with the community to help them with any information that could assist in their investigations.

Last week, the police held a stakeholder meeting, where they shared their concerns over the alarming rate of people vanishing without a trace in Boteti East.

When revealing the number of missing persons in the area, No:8 district administration officer, superintendent Obert Manji said that they recorded 10 missing persons in 2019, 17 in 2020 and seven in 2021.

He said that from the missing persons they managed to find six people in 2019, 11 in 2020 and five in 2021, who were found to be alive.

Manji said that unfortunately, they recovered at least one dead missing person in 2019.