BFA, Umbro unveil new kit ahead of Zim tie

STAFF WRITER Tuesday, March 23, 2021
BFA, Umbro unveil new kit ahead of Zim tie
The Botswana Football Association's (BFA) much-publicised ‘Big reveal’ turned out to be the unveiling of a new kit, held virtually on Tuesday.

The association has been running teasers for the past five days on the ‘Big reveal’ with varied speculation as to what was in the offering. The curiosity was laid to rest when the BFA unveiled three kits for the national teams.

The Zebras will be the first to don the home jersey when they face Zimbabwe’s Warriors in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Francistown on Thursday.

“Unlike previous seasons, all three jersey designs were inspired by fan submissions and incorporate various elements of Botswana iconography. The home jersey features black stripes against a background of traditional sky blue, capped with white sleeves – a visual reimaging of the

Botswana flag,” the BFA announced in a statement.

“The away kit is strikingly simple in its minimalism, teaming black horizontal stripes with a crisp white base. Echoing the striped silhouettes of the home and away kits, the alternate jersey features a black-on-black stripe building into a watermarked zebra created by the negative space; a subtle nod to Botswana’s national animal and the team’s namesake,” the BFA statement read.

The replica jersey will be available in stores at the end of April.

BFA marketing and public relations officer, Tumo Mpatane told Mmegi Sport, the kit launch would take place next month, where the names of the jersey designers would be revealed.

