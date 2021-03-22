 
TSAONE BASIMANEBOTLHE Monday, March 22, 2021
Deputy mayor Lotty Manyapetsa
Four councillors at Gaborone City Council (GCC) have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), Mmegi has learnt.

The deputy mayor Lotty Manyapetsa told full council today that the four councillors have recovered. Amongst the four, is the mayor for GCC Father Maphongo and he is in isolation.

 “To date, four councillors have tested positive and have all recovered. Also,  33 staff members have tested positive, 31 have recovered whilst two are on isolation. Let’s unite in prayer for their speedy recovery one way or the other,” Manyapetsa said.

He said there has been increasing number of cases and the deaths have also been escalating at

an alarming rate.

“It is therefore imperative for us to join hands in the fight against the disease and ensure that the health protocols set before us are adhered to. Even though vaccines have been sought, communities should be encouraged to continue implementing safety measures such as social distancing, wearing of masks at all times and frequent washing of hands with soap and water.”

He informed councillors that virtual meetings will be a way of communication in this era just like this full council session.

News

