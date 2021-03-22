The Letlhakeng Police Station is investigating a case in which the body of a 79-year-old man was found decomposed with some parts missing at his yard in Seitsantle cattle post, in the outskirts of Diphuduhudu village.

Letlhakeng Police station commander, superintendent Mogomotsi Kesupile said the old man was buried the same day after the arrival of the police at the scene. He revealed that the police found the old man’s decomposed body, and suspected that he had been deceased for days. He said the corpse was missing some body parts. It is suspected that the body parts were eaten by wild animals.

Kesupile revealed that post-mortem was carried out at the scene and the old man’s body was handed over to the family for the burial to be conducted right away.

“The old man lived alone at the cattle post and our preliminary investigations have established that it was a while since the old man’s family had visited him. It had been almost a month since his family members last saw him. We have also discovered

that the old man had some health conditions that he was living with, which his family members knew of,” Kesupile explained. The police boss advised members of the public to normalise visiting or checking on each other. He also implored relatives to avoid leaving elderly people alone over long periods of time because something bad could happen in the absence of other family members.

“What happened to the old man should be a wake-up call to everyone out there. Make it a habit to visit or check each other more often to avoid instances like this. Nowadays, there are many ways of checking in on each other because there are mobile phones, if you try to phone someone and they do not respond for days, you should be worried and physically check on that person,” he said.