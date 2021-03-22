 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Six years after the passing of his wife, Stephen Morubana is still det...
The long-running tussle for the P450 million Tshesebe-Mosojane-Masunga...
The Letlhakeng Police Station is investigating a case in which the bod...
Three inmates and two Botswana Prison Service officers have died due t...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. Decomposed Body Found At Seitsantle Cattle Post

Decomposed Body Found At Seitsantle Cattle Post

PINI BOTHOKO Monday, March 22, 2021
The Letlhakeng Police Station is investigating a case in which the body of a 79-year-old man was found decomposed with some parts missing at his yard in Seitsantle cattle post, in the outskirts of Diphuduhudu village.

Letlhakeng Police station commander, superintendent Mogomotsi Kesupile said the old man was buried the same day after the arrival of the police at the scene. He revealed that the police found the old man’s decomposed body, and suspected that he had been deceased for days. He said the corpse was missing some body parts. It is suspected that the body parts were eaten by wild animals.

Kesupile revealed that post-mortem was carried out at the scene and the old man’s body was handed over to the family for the burial to be conducted right away.

“The old man lived alone at the cattle post and our preliminary investigations have established that it was a while since the old man’s family had visited him. It had been almost a month since his family members last saw him. We have also discovered

Banners
that the old man had some health conditions that he was living with, which his family members knew of,” Kesupile explained. The police boss advised members of the public to normalise visiting or checking on each other. He also implored relatives to avoid leaving elderly people alone over long periods of time because something bad could happen in the absence of other family members.

“What happened to the old man should be a wake-up call to everyone out there. Make it a habit to visit or check each other more often to avoid instances like this. Nowadays, there are many ways of checking in on each other because there are mobile phones, if you try to phone someone and they do not respond for days, you should be worried and physically check on that person,” he said.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

BDP, UDC members

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort