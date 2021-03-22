BALA president Geoffrey Sibisibi PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Councillors feel overburdened by communities’ expectations that they have to be involved in every family’s life challenges, including contributing towards funerals and being included in the programme of speakers at the mourning period and on the day of burials.

Some councillors have complained to the Botswana Association of Local Authorities (BALA) over their condition of service to be clearly defined, and for the public to be made aware of what the role of the councillors is.

“As BALA we have realised that there is need for the community to be taught about the roles of councillors.

Some members of the community are expecting a lot from councillors like being part of the programme, helping with a car, monetary help and even dikgong. All that I have mentioned are not the roles of a councillor. Just like any other person, there is nothing wrong with a councillor helping people when he or she sees the need. The responsibility of a councillor is to advocate for development in the ward and also to speak for the less privileged.

Some councillors have raised the matter with us because of the burden people place on them at their wards,” BALA president, Geoffrey Sibisibi said on Saturday.

He added councillors were not voted into office to attend nor speak at the electorate’s funerals, but rather for development.

However, the BALA president admitted that some councillors also

contributed to the problem they now find themselves in.

He continued: “Mme le ha go ntse jalo, ga re re tle re rute batho ka mowa wa lerato re sa ba kgobe ka mahoko.

Ba bangwe bone ba dirisitse dintsho go kopa ditlhopho jaanong batho ba solohela motho a tswelele ka se a se simolotseng.” Seilatsatsi Kgokong, a councillor at a ward in Tlokweng who openly voiced her views on the public’s expectation for them to attend every funeral, said it is high time communities get educated on councillors’ responsibilities.

“People should not expect councillors to attend all funerals in the ward. Again, we should understand that (the coronavirus) COVID-19 affects everyone and a councillor cannot be seen attending funerals as if there is no pandemic.

A councillor who does that puts his/her life and the lives of their family in danger. We cannot operate the way councillors did 25 years ago. It is high time we vote people on their capabilities not looking at their social activities,” Kgokong said.

She continued: “Ke setho sa Setswana gore motho o a tla mo losong e seng go patikiwa go tsena.”