The South East District Council released its revised tariffs recently and, whew! The increase will be a shock to many and force families to dig even digger into their pockets.

While it is understandable that the tariffs had not been increased in a long while, it is also a fact that the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected communities in different ways. Some breadwinners have lost their jobs, some have had their income cut, while other families have altogether lost their breadwinners to the deadly virus. Many families are currently struggling to have a minimum of three meals a day, let alone a full course meal every day of the week or even keep the lights on for the duration of the month. As if that is not enough, boom! Here come the revised tariffs, some of which have an increase of way more than 100%.

“Council has not been increasing its tariffs for more than six years. The new ones could have long been implemented but it is an unfortunate situation now because of COVID-19. If you look at the old charges, you will find that we had been offering our services for free. Council budgets are very low and the central government has requested councils to make their own money. That means a lot of things will no longer be free like before. Residents want to see their internal roads paved and other things done, but all that people want to be done could be so if there is money,”

SEDC deputy chairperson Douglas Kereng said when explaining that it was necessary for them to revise the tariffs.

The very same COVID-19 outbreak that has affected many families negatively, seems to have also affected government coffers negatively. Many government departments are starting to feel the pinch due to being given unrealistic low budgets. Different councils have been complaining about the budget for this financial year, which is perhaps the reason why they saw it fit to find other means of raising money.

The big question however is; is it the right way to go about the situation? The new tariffs will squeeze the few last thebes from the people who are already struggling to meet their basic needs. Will the government not be contributing towards impoverishing its citizens even more?

It is understandable that local government has to make money to be able to sustain its operations and continue to provide services to its customers. It would be helpful for intense consultation prior to taking decisions that adversely affect people’s livelihoods. Many companies even private ones are cutting costs, and could also take a cue and look into whether they can tighten their spending. One of the critical areas that the government should look into is the ridiculous amounts they are charged by some private companies engaged to provide services to the government.