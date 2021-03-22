 
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. Youri Continues To Shine In Spain

Youri Continues To Shine In Spain

CALISTUS KOLANTSHO Monday, March 22, 2021
Ekua Youri
Tennis sensation, Ekua Youri continues to shine in Barcelona, Spain after losing out in the final of Catalan Federation Women’s Open last week.

Youri lost in the finals of the singles to Valeria Kousenkova 7-5, 6-4. The Barcelona Tennis Academy (BTA) student has been having a good run and at the beginning of this month she won the same tournament beating Cloe Clements Soro 7-5,6-2.

The tournament is an open of the Catalan Tennis Federation. It is one of the highest level tournaments at national level in Spain. On her way to the first final, Youri had beaten a player who is ranked 40 in the Spanish rankings. Speaking to Sport Monitor, Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) president, Oaitse Thipe said Youri’s performance in Spain was a major achievement.

“This is a great performance for a 16-year-old to

reach finals of the back-to-back women’s open,” he said. 

Oaitse said Youri was going to be part of the Africa Junior Championship Under 16 squad that would compete in Egypt and also be part of the women’s team to play in Latvia, Europe in June.  Thipe also said the date for the Africa Junior Championship Under 16 would be finalised in two weeks.

 “This is a team competition of three girls. She would be joined by Naledi Raguin who is based in France and Neo German who is based in Botswana. If the team does well they would compete in the World Under 16 championships in Europe this summer,” Thipe said.

Sport

