 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Gaborone High Court is expected to deliver judgment on the Balete ...
The Non-Bank Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA) has ...
Nata-Gweta MP Polson Majaga was today acquitted and discharged of a de...
The Umbrella of Democratic Change (UDC) appears to be failing to disci...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Business
  3. NBFIRA appoints Bluthorn liquidator

NBFIRA appoints Bluthorn liquidator

PAULINE DIKUELO Monday, March 22, 2021
NBFIRA appoints Bluthorn liquidator
The Non-Bank Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA) has appointed Chris Bay as the provisional liquidator of Bluthorn Fund Managers,  formerly known as Ecsponent Asset Management.

This follows a High Court judgment on the 19th February 2021 which placed Bluthorn under liquidation. 

"Chris Bray has, accordingly, been appointed by the High Court as the provisional liquidator of Bluthorn," reads a statement from the regulatory authority.

As a provisional liquidator, Bray is in control of, and responsible for carrying out all functions as may be necessary for the beneficial winding up of Bluthorn, including to carry on or discontinue any part of the respective business of Bluthorn pending the First Meeting of Creditors.

Last year NBFIRA filed an application to liquidate Bluthorn Fund Managers after the regulatory authority discovered during its supervisory activities in May 2019

Banners
that Bluthorn was not fully compliant with the relevant financial services laws. It was further discovered Bluthorn had channelled the majority of investor funds into one of its related companies being Prime Employee Benefits.

Failure by the management of Bluthorn Fund Managers to satisfactorily and timeously rectify the areas of non-compliance observed, despite repeated engagements, led the Authority to place it under temporary closure from January to April 2020 and then subsequently under statutory management from April 2020 to date.

NBFIRA licensed Bluthorn Fund Managers in 2016 to operate as a Collective Investment Undertaking within the capital markets industry, having satisfied the licensing and legislative requirements.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Liquor Industry

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort