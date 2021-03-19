UDC rally PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Umbrella of Democratic Change (UDC) appears to be failing to discipline its affiliates who are engaged in public spats on social media thereby bringing the coalition into disrepute.

For instance, members of Botswana Congress Party (BCP) and Botswana National Front (BNF) which are constituent elements of the UDC, have of late been attacking and insulting each other regarding the running of the opposition outfit on social media and yet the organisation does not seem to be able to stem the tide of the indiscipline by taking action against the somewhat wayward elements.

To deal with the matter, BCP Chairperson, Motsei Madisa – Rapelana, UDC has assigned all its political party chairpersons to deal with issues of indiscipline amongst its members.

Members have also been warned to refrain from public attacks as well as to discuss issues affecting the party on social media.

Despite that, Mmegi has learnt that the UDC does not have a structure which deals with disciplinary issues concerning individuals, especially at lower levels. As such, issues are referred to individual parties to handle therefore making it difficult to effectvely address them.

“It is true UDC has assigned us as chairpersons to talk to our members to desist from discussing out issues concerning the Umbrella on social media and also to stop attacking each other. It is difficult to handle this kind of issues and also to control some members because they do not use their real names at times. As the BCP, we are trying our best to talk to members about such issues, especially members of the youth league to desist from doing that.

I have engaged the youth league not to be at the forefront in talking to members and guide them on how best they could channel their grievances through party structures if they are aggrieved.

Those who are not listening to counsel, I have asked them to report such matters directly to me so that I could address them,” Madisa – Rapelana said yesterday in an interview.

In addition, she admitted that at times some youth are forced to respond to

Banners

attacks if they feel their party is under attack, or someone is trying to tarnish its name. She continued; “O ka kgalemela maloko a gago go emisa, mme ha ba tlhaselwa ke ba bangwe ba fosega go ikarabela kana ke banana o ka se batswalele melomo ruri.”

The BCP chairperson further said she has engaged all party structures about the importance of handling some issues within party structure up to UDC level.

Still on the issue, BNF chairperson Abigail Mogalakwe said her party is also trying its best to ensure that its members stop discussing UDC issues in the open, attack others or insult them on social media.

“This shows element of indiscipline within the parties. It is wrong and members are aware that they are not supposed to be acting that way. We are concerned that the UDC internal matters are being discussed on social media and some issues are not even correct.

If members are not happy with certain things, they should raise those matters through party structures so that they debate those issues freely and fairly. Again, they should also get their facts correct from the party leaders.

It is unfortunate that parties cannot hold congresses or conferences due to COVID-19 as such platforms are where these issues could be discussed and resolutions made on them. Disciplinary action could have been taken against some members by now,” Mogalakwe said in an interview on Wednesday.

She advised the members should channel their energy on ensuring that the UDC remains relevant and strong.

The party chairperson said if the parties do not unite then it would be difficult for them to win 2024 general elections.

She continued; “this is the time for parties to recruit members and campaign aggressively in all constituencies using the right platforms. Facebook could be useful if people use it correctly.”

Mogalakwe further urged the members to respect each other and accept some people’s weaknesses.