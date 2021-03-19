Butterfly Maswabi PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

In a bizarre turn of events in the P100 billion case involving suspended Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) agent Welheminah Maswabi code-named ‘Butterfly’, the prosecution team is going back to the drawing board.

They have since employed South African leading advocates to evaluate the evidence and decide if it was a prosecutorial matter.

Yesterday morning, just a few days after the embarrassing audio leaks that exposed the chaotic behind-the-scenes scheming of the case, the DPP assistant director Priscilla Israel announced at Butterfly’s mention at Village Magistrate’s Court that government has engaged Hurter Spies Incorporated, Advocate Gerrie Nel and Advocate Phyllis Vorster to provide legal services in the matter.

On Thursday afternoon, Nel, through AfriForum, held a virtual press conference in Johannesburg, which was streamed live via social media where he explained their new role in the ‘Butterfly’ matter.

He announced that the DPP would pay travel and subsistence costs for three members of its private prosecution team to sit with local investigators and develop a strong case ahead of Maswabi’s next court appearance on August 3. Nel, who gained fame from his prosecution of disgraced star athlete, Oscar Pistorius, will be leading the team.

“We want to make sure there’s a prosecutorial matter and evaluate whether there’s a strong enough case to move ahead,” Nel told a virtual briefing.

“We will be involved with the drafting and settling of the charge sheet.

“We may even be asked to join the prosecution of this matter, going forward.

“The DPP has formally briefed us and we will be appearing in the Courts of Botswana.” The DPP previously asked Afriforum to help in securing Mutual Legal Assistance from South Africa, after it hit a brick wall in pursuing financial records linked to prominent South African businesswoman,

Banners

Bridgette Motsepe. The DPP believes Maswabi, Motsepe, former president Ian Khama and former spy chief, Isaac Kgosi, are linked in a plot to funnel up to P100 billion away from State coffers. Local investigators have also linked a regime change agenda to the alleged money laundering.

Maswabi, Motsepe, Khama and Kgosi have, in turn, all sued the State for millions of Pula complained, amongst others, defamation of character.

Maswabi, a suspended intelligence officer, appeared in court yesterday for mention facing charges of possession of unexplained property and false declaration of a passport.

She was previously also charged with financing terrorism, but that particular charge was dropped in November by the State, with an option to reinstate. The matter was appearing before the stand-in magistrate, Goodwill Makofi because the magistrate in-charge of the case, Broadhurst Regional magistrate, Masilo Mathaka is on study leave.

The latest developments follow explosive leaks revealed by Mmegi last week showing top bosses at the DPP, Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) and the DIS fighting to gather a strong case against Maswabi.

The leaks, that have since been verified by the DCEC, indicate high level tensions over how to proceed with the case against Maswabi, with some officials brainstorming on how to buy more time at the Courts, while awaiting more evidence against the suspended intelligence officer.

The Butterfly case is crucial to President Masisi’s administration as it was a poster case in the run-up to 2019 elections for the incumbent in his claim to drain the swamp from his predecessor’s administration.