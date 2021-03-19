Francistown High Court PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Smiles of relief permeated the High Court Wednesday after two men from Palapye on one count of murder walked free.

The duo, Moreetsi Tapologo, 30, and Obakeng Bareetseng, 31, was clearly delighted after Justice Lot Moroka cleared them of the 2017 murder of Onkabetse Benjamin at 1000 Bar in Extension 1 in Palapye.

On Tuesday, attorneys Morgan Moseki and Tshekiso Tshekiso, who represented Tapologo and Bareetseng respectively, successfully made submissions of no case to answer.

Delivering his ruling, Moroka said the State had lined up 19 witnesses the bulk of whom were admitted by the defence save for three witnesses (Tiny Benjamin, Josephine Oeme, Nametso Saname) who gave oral evidence in Court. Attorney Moseki in his submissions argued that the evidence submitted by the State fell too far short to disclose the charge that was laid against Tapologo.

“Moseki argued that the deceased was the one who launched an unprovoked attack on the accused with a spear and therefore the accused acted in self-defence. The attorney also said the unwarranted attack on Tapologo led him to stab the deceased with a knife.

Counsel Tshekiso argued that his client acted to prevent the deceased from stabbing Tapologo with a spear.” Moroka continued: “Tshekiso argued that there was no evidence that Bareetseng acted with a common purpose with Tapologo to murder the deceased since he acted on the spur of the moment.

Tshekiso also argued that Tapologo was not the one who inflicted the fatal injury that led to the death of the deceased as per the post mortem report. At worst, Tshekiso said that Tapologo could have been charged with assault after it was said that he hit Obakeng with a spear on the right cheek after Obakeng fell down.”

The evidence of the deceased’s sister Tiny, Moroka explained, summed up the evidence of witnesses. “Tiny said that upon arrival at 1000 Bar at around 2 pm, she met her brother who was with his friend Bonang.

The pair later left the bar at around 6 pm leaving her at the bar. After sometime, Tiny said that she received a phone call from Onkabetse who asked her where she was. Tiny said that she told his brother that she was still at the bar while his brother told her that he was coming back. Upon arrival at the bar, Tiny said Onkabetse called her to establish where exactly she was in the bar.

Tiny said after her brother arrived he was holding a spear,” said Moroka. Tiny, Moroka added, did not ask his brother what he was going to use the spear for save to say that upon entering the bar, Onkabetse went straight to where Tapologo was sitting and thrust the spear towards Tapologo who however escaped death by a whisker after he got hold of the spear.

“Commotion ensued and that was when Bareetseng entered the fray and got hold of the spear to prevent it from stabbing Tapologo. In the ensuing commotion the three men ended up wrestling for the spear. At that point, fear overcame Tapologo to

the extent that he thought that should he let go of the spear, the eventuality of Obakeng stabbing him was imminent.

The deceased tried to wrestle the spear from the hands of Tapologo and Bareetseng in order to stab Tapologo,” Moroka continued. Tapologo, Moroka added, then let go of the spear and took a knife and stabbed Obakeng on the neck.

“The stabbing continued outside the bar while the deceased and Bareetseng were still wrestling for the spear. Tapologo then stabbed the deceased with the knife on the chest which led him to let go of the spear.

That is when Bareetseng was said to have hit Obakeng with the spear on his cheek when Obakeng was lying down,” said Moroka.

Moroka said that the admitted evidence of Lesley shed light why there was a misunderstanding between Tapologo and Obakeng. “Lesley said that during the afternoon of that fateful day, he was at Nchadi’ shebeen where he met Tapologo and they agreed to meet later in the evening at 1000 Bar.

Whilst at Nchadi’ shebeen Lesley said that Tapologo pulled him by his T-shirt while to telling him that he was going to destroy his (Lesley’s) car.

Lesley then borrowed a phone from Josephine and called Obakeng telling him that Tapologo was harassing him. Obakeng then told Lesley that he was at his home whereupon Lesley went to Obakeng’s home and found him in the company of Bonang,” said Moroka. Obakeng, Bonang and Lesley, Moroka said, later returned to 1000 Bar with the former armed with a spear almost the size of a javelin whereupon arrival, he thrust it towards Tapologo. “

The evidence of all witnesses say that the deceased thrust the spear with force towards Tapologo with an intention to injure or kill him. The conduct of Obakeng was life threatening for if he did not miss, he could right now be the accused person while Tapologo was the deceased and vice versa. When Bareetseng grabbed the spear, his emotional state was that of a man who was also facing death and his choice should be appreciated...” Moroka said. He added: “The use of a knife against a spear in the circumstances was proportionate.

The conduct of Tapologo was justifiable self-defence since he was facing death. Obakeng stabbed the deceased whilst Bareetseng was frantically fighting for the spear with the deceased. In the circumstances, the State failed to negate the submission of self-defence.

Bareetseng had a moral duty to intervene to diffuse a dangerous situation...Suggestion that Tapologo should have run away will be irresponsible because the deceased could have killed him. Bareetseng never caucused with Tapologo to kill the deceased. He acted on the spur of the moment...”

In the circumstances, the State failed to establish a prima facie against both accused persons, said Moroka.

“The court therefore makes orders that Tapologo and Bareetseng have no case to answer while Bareetseng is acquitted of murder,” the judge concluded.