 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Umbrella of Democratic Change (UDC) appears to be failing to disci...
The government is set to begin COVID-19 vaccinations this week, using ...
In a bizarre turn of events in the P100 billion case involving suspend...
FRANCISTOWN: Nata Gweta Member of Parliament (MP), Polson Majaga will&...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Moremi wins against Molale

Moremi wins against Molale

GOITSEMODIMO KAELO Friday, March 19, 2021
Eric Molale PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE
A former Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA) Board member,  Kelebogile Moremi has prevailed against Cabinet Minister, Eric Molale in a case in which she was challenging her removal from the BERA board in 2019.

Moremi had taken government to Court following the decision by then Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology & Energy Security Molale to sack her from the BERA Board for alleged misconduct.

Recently, Lobatse High Court judge,  Reuben Lekorwe nullified Molale’s decision to fire Moremi arguing that the minister was biased, impartial and violated the rules of justice in the process of removing her from the Board.

The Judge further said Molale wore ‘many hats’ as he was the complainant, prosecutor, adjudicator and ultimately the decision maker. This, he said, must be imputed without the need to either prove that actual bias or reasonable suspicion of bias existed.

The Court found that Molale did not even have authority to suspend the applicant with his powers of suspension only limited to situations where a concerned Board member is facing criminal charges in respect of which a sentence of imprisonment  may be imposed.

“That said, it is difficult to imagine how the Minister could have possibly considered the investigation report, formulated an opinion that there was prima facie evidence of misconduct, invited the applicant to make representations of defence and still judged the applicant’s defence with a fair and an impartial mind,” reasoned Justice Lekorwe.

The judge continued: “This is a matter where

Banners
he should have, as he did with the investigation, appointed a tribunal and a person, not a member of the said tribunal, to present a case against the applicant and only actively participated at the tail end of the process, making a determination whether to remove or not on the basis of what an impartial tribunal may have put before him. In the final analysis, the minister did not approach the matter with an unbiased mind.”

Justice Lekorwe said that even if the Court was to assume that the BERA Act authorises Molale to be the complainant, prosecutor and the judge, on the facts, the conclusion is inevitable that he approached the matter with a biased.

As a result, the Judge ordered that the decision of Molale to remove the applicant from the position of full time Board member of BERA  be reviewed and set aside.

The Court also ordered costs against the Ministry of Minerals Resources, Green Technology & Energy Security, Molale and Attorney General who were cited as first, second and third respondents respectively in the matter.

This was not the first lawsuit against Molale, after other three ex-Board members took the current minister of Local Government and Rural Development to court over their dismissal.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Liquor Industry

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort