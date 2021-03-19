Meet Given Carter BW, the mind-blowing public prankster

Social media was abuzz with murmurs when a video surfaced that showed a 'couple' that got stuck during sexual intercourse.

As the video went viral, some section of the society thought this urban myth or rare phenomenon which doctors sometimes call “penis captivus” had finally come to light.

To everyone’s surprise, it later emerged that the whole setup was a prank by local actor and prankster extraordinaire, Given Ncube, otherwise popularly known as Given Cater BW. For the actor, it was not the first time he pulled a prank of a similar nature that got the nation talking. Just that the latest one looked so real it even attracted the attention of the Shakawe police, who came snooping.

This 32-year-old was born in Tonota but grew up in Tsabong. He is now based in Francistown where found his niche as a photographer, actor, MC, comedian. Carter also works as a fireman.

In an interview, Given Carter BW said he started his page in January 2021 with zero likes, but is now at 30, 000 followers. So far, they have pulled three pranks that went viral on Facebook.

The first hoax was a video clip of a young woman who caught her boyfriend, the father of her child, cheating at one of Gaborone’s crowded malls, where multitudes flocked to buy alcoholic beverages. The second viral prank Given Cater BW did was a public proposal gone wrong in Francistown.

“It is easy to come up with pranks ideas because I do pranks that are always related to what we see in our daily lives. I take experiences that we see in our daily lives and I do them,” he explained to Arts & Culture of his kind of satire.

“My most memorable prank is the one we did in Francistown because it touched my heart. People were so emotional for me. I ended up crying. I will never forget it. That is the prank that placed us on the international map. It paved a road for us.” Given Carter BW further told Arts & Culture he decided to pull pranks because he wanted something fresh in Botswana.

“I wanted something unique and I was not sure if I was going to be successful because pranks are not popular locally but to be honest, Botswana loves what we are doing. We are going to churn out more pranks. Our pranks are very educational and funny. They teach us something about life. We touch people’s hearts and emotions,” he proudly said. Given Carter BW also revealed that

he grew up with love for acting and singing. He said from 2016, he started doing drama videos on Facebook but unfortunately they were not successful.

He stated that he tried to ask for help, but was spurned by many people and companies. However, he said now the love and the support is amazing.

Given Carter BW also pointed out that after the Shakawe prank, his production is now trending and his phone is always ringing while his inbox is overflowing. He noted that now that people love what they are doing they are not going to stop.

“As for the currently trending Shakawe one, we did a video where a married woman got stuck into a ‘nyatsi’ (secret sexual partner) while her husband was away. We wanted to see how people would react. People were scared and many people sent me messages telling me how they have dumped their concubines,” he explained.

Even though Given Carter BW is known for these hilarious pranks, he is working with a group of young people in different parts of the country. Some are based in Gaborone, while others are in Shakawe and Francistown.

In the Gaborone video, a young man left his baby mama and went to spoil his side girlfriend with beers and the baby mama arrived on the scene. The video was shot when government officially opened for the selling of alcoholic drinks.

In all these pranks, the public did not notice that they were being pranked.

The pranks brought mixed feeling as some people had something to gossip about while others found them hilarious.

Furthermore, Given Carter BW said the Shakawe police called him and his crew in. He added the law enforcement officers wanted to know what they were doing after seeing the video trending on Facebook. He said the police did not say what he did was something illegal like many thought. “I hope big companies can endorse us so that we can grow financially and give the world the best in terms of production. I am still building a platform, from here am opening a YouTube channel. I invest more on my pranks because I want them to be realistic,” he said.

“I hope the government will use us in future or companies to spread message in a dramatic way. Currently, I am sponsored by two young Batswana companies namely Ysiad Trendy Collections and Lady V’s Organic Herbs.”