Botswana’s own film production company, The Tear Drainers Crew, has collaborated with the Nollywood movie makers, NDmax Jojo Film crew, to shoot an epic movie titled Queen of the Hearts.

The movie, which is being shot on scene at Natale village, is a traditional story that showcases the Setswana culture and gives viewers a feel of local traditions. Just like the Nigerian Nollywood movies, the film is rich in native culture and language thus teaching viewers about the beautiful Tswana culture. The Tear Drainers Crew is owned by local MC, actor and film producer, Umaga.

In an interview, Umaga said a total of 35 people, inclusive of a crew and cast, have been hired. Umaga told Arts & Culture he founded the story, which was written by Ndmax and edited by Francis Nkoro. “We started shooting on Sunday in Natale village 35 kilometres from Francistown after Borolong,” he explained.

“We have started shooting and it is not easy because movie making is expensive. Our pockets are drying. However, the villagers are supporting us. Some are pledging something for us to buy food, drinks and water.” Umaga added they conducted auditions in Francistown where actors came in numbers. He said they selected some, but ended up sending others back because of contractual issues. Umaga said, however, the actors were good and competent. He also explained they had actors who registered with their company as trainee actors. Umaga pointed out that Botswana has many talented actors and actresses who need mentorship and with time could match the international standards. “Shooting here means a lot as we want to unearth the talent from the rural areas and at the same time educate people about our Setswana culture,” he said. “We also promote unity and tourism between the two countries. As a film producer the collaboration opens the good working relationship with other filmmakers. It also markets our company.” Moreover, Umaga said the film is opening doors for new actors and trains local graduates who

were just hopeless without field work. He said they have also empowered women as their production crew is made up of mainly women. For his part, Nduoms Nwaogwugwu aka NDmax, a Nollywood movie director, producer and scriptwriter said they were working on drama that tells a story about a kingdom that was peaceful until a chief died. He explained that the story was about betrayal. “I have seen the enthusiasm and zeal in Batswana actors/actresses and they are always ready to learn to be perfect in film making,” he said. NDmax explained that the collaboration of the two companies would benefit both countries in terms of creativity and connectivity. He added the two countries were to learn from each other, mostly in their cultural activities and morals. He revealed that in making the movie, opportunities will arise for thousands of Batswana. “I really need to appreciate my host MC Umaga who has been there for us and also the people of Botswana. I need to say they are lovely people to be with. I and my crew are comfortable,” he said.

“This collaboration means a lot to me and I want to continue working with them until the dream of becoming the best in entertainment are achieved which is our main priority.”

NDmax said from his observation he found out that the motivation from the local government, which is supposed to be an essential tool to good production, is lacking. He added that there was lack of encouragement to movie makers, which consequently demoralised them.

As a result, he implored both the government and individuals to join hands on the desk to encourage this positve step into making Botswana a movie Mecca. NDmax also encouraged Batswana who are demoralised not to throw in the towel yet, but keep grinding.