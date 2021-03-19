 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Umbrella of Democratic Change (UDC) appears to be failing to disci...
The government is set to begin COVID-19 vaccinations this week, using ...
In a bizarre turn of events in the P100 billion case involving suspend...
FRANCISTOWN: Nata Gweta Member of Parliament (MP), Polson Majaga will&...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Mosekiemang releases COVID-19 inspired documentary

Mosekiemang releases COVID-19 inspired documentary

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, March 19, 2021
Mosekiemang
Upcoming producer, Kealeboga Mosekiemang of Cherry Apple has released a documentary that shows how the creative industry has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Mosekiemang said the story was inspired by the lockdown because it felt like they were just ‘parked’. She told Arts & Culture the documentary is titled ‘Parked’ because she believes that was a temporary situation and they shall rise again as creatives.  Mosekiemang said the creatives should not give up but rather keep working and find ways to showcase their art in times of the pandemic. “It is just a short documentary, which I managed to shoot with the assistance of Africa Culture Fund, who paid the crew and artists with a bit of relief for taking part,” she explained. “I worked with artists like Teacobouy the guitarist, Thabang the dancer, Stinkane player, Fab the dancer, a segaba player called Tasco, a string art

Banners
artist named Kenaleone Mosekiemang and Cherryapple crew. The documentary was directed by me. I am an upcoming producer, poet and children arts educator. We are grateful to Africa Culture Fund for giving us funds when the creative industry is closed.” Mosekiemang added she will be working on more projects with other collaborators internationally.

The producer stated she faced some challenges which include not being able to involve as many artists as they hoped for due to travel restrictions and curfew. She explained that they needed inter-zonal permits to cross to other zones.  She also highlighted that they were limited in terms of locations and getting footage. The documentary was shot in Gaborone. Parked is available on Cherry Apple’s Facebook page and YouTube.

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Liquor Industry

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort