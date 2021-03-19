Magloo

Local disco muso, Magloo’s recently released album titled Didumakae is taking the world by storm.

The artist revealed in an interview that the album was doing well as it has already reached African markets like Madagascar, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and South Africa. Magloo attributed this feat to her hard work and production of quality products. Didumakae has 14 tracks. As a result of COVID-19, she uploaded her music online, where her fans can download and stream it. “I write my songs based on my experience and what I see in my environment. The local market is fine and supportive for my kind of music. I market my songs through various social media platforms, radio interviews and newspaper reviews,” she told Arts & Culture. “I am trying my best to be professional with my music and also prefer high quality sound and good presentation. I also strive for positive messages to encourage and heal troubled souls.”

Even though she has a predilection to make good music, Magloo highlighted that she lacked funding to push her projects and build an established brand. She said COVID-19 has affected her growth as distribution channels

have been halted. This, therefore, has made it impossible for her CDs to physically reach other audiences. However, she thanked various social media platforms for enabling her to share her music with her fans across the world. Magloo is a mother, wife, entrepreneur and musician.

She started her music career in 1998 as a dancer and with realisation that through music she could fully express herself. She was inspired by Mercy Phakela and Maxy Khoisan. Her first album was an Afro kwasa genre recorded at Bullet Music Productions while the second house kwasa one was produced by BMP. She found comfort in disco and then released her first album under the genre called Tsamaya in 2010.

The second one Black mampatile was released in 2013. In 2019 she dished a single titled Loving You and the same year she dropped a six-tracked album called Foromane. She later released a single titled Monnatia followed by another single, Corona at Cabido Music Production in 2020. The same year she collaborated with another disco queen called Ponka.