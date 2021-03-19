 
Jack Bohloko to restart career in SA

MOMPATI TLHANKANE Friday, March 19, 2021
Jack Bohloko
After relocating to South Africa (SA), renowned Motswana videographer, Jack Bohloko has revealed his intention is to restart his career there.

Bohloko surprised many people in 2020 after announcing he will be leaving his comfort zone in Botswana to test waters and find a new challenge in the neighbouring country. 

In an interview the self-taught videographer said he was settling well in South Africa.

“I am new and an unknown person here so I have more time to myself. I have time to learn, take walks and socialise. Basically, I am restarting my career once more,” he highlighted to Arts & Culture.While some people thought Bohloko’s relocation meant that he will not be working on local projects anymore, the dreadlocked videographer begged to differ.

“Definitely I will push more content from Botswana, my dream is to be active in these two countries but for now I will be in South Africa,” he further revealed.

Just recently, Bohloko was the man behind local artist DJ KSB’s trendy Phendula music video. “Even though I worked with established SA Artists like Zola7 and Master KG, the road for me this side is totally a start

over and I want to learn more than anything,” he added.  Bohloko said he mostly prefers working with the upcoming artists because it gives him the freedom to explore his talent freely.

Since relocating to SA, Bohloko has worked with artists like Kay SA, Krystal, Fiso Seni, Youngmyke Muzique just to name but a few.

He has shot high quality music videos for big artists like Vee Mampeezy, Charma Gal, LaTimmy, Dramaboi and Amantle Brown amongst others.

His calculations (music videos) have garnered million views on YouTube. Although Master KG’s Tshinada video is his most popular music product on YouTube, Bohloko’s biggest achievement to date for a local artist has been the visuals of Vee Mampeezy’s Dumalana, which has just over eight million views on the video platform.

Bohloko, who has shot videos for Master KG and Makhadzi, had won the best award in video production for four consecutive years at President’s Day competitions. “Since relocating here, I am not the busy Jack I was in Botswana,” Bohloko said.

