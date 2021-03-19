 
Cresta to reinvigorate interest in domestic travel

STAFF WRITER Friday, March 19, 2021
Cresta Hotels aims to help clients reconnect with mother mature and explore new networks and adventures
As the build-up to the Easter holidays intensifies most people are looking forward to embarking on domestic vacations in different parts of Botswana.

Cresta Hotels has revealed that it is giving away many reasons to smile with Easter specials. “Right across our 11 properties in-country, guests will enjoy affordable packages to explore and unwind this holiday. From the South, our Cresta Jwaneng and one of our Gaborone properties, Cresta President provides packages that come with complementary fuel vouchers.

Our centrally located Cresta Lodge is the perfect city escape. Whilst Cresta Mahalapye, Cresta Botsalo, Cresta Bosele, Cresta Marang, and Cresta Thapama, are in close proximity, and can facilitate day trips to tourist attractions within the area such as Goo Moremi, Khama Rhino Sanctuary, Letsibogo Dam, and Tantebane Game Ranch respectively. Cresta Riley’s, Cresta Maun and Cresta Mowana Safari Resort & Spa, have boat

cruises and various activities within the package,” Malebogo Sesinyi, Cresta Marakanelo Limited Group Marketing Manager said in an interview.

Sesinyi added that whatever one is planning, the resorts and city profiles should meet their needs and give them the much-needed refresh.

“Cresta Hotels will help you reconnect with mother nature and explore new networks and adventures. This holiday we bring a bouquet of packages to reward the market with a reset, given our current circumstances. Our mental health and vigour is crucial in this time, and there is no better gift than the packages we present for holidaymakers at home. Through this experience we hope to cultivate and reinvigorate the nation’s interest in domestic travel,” Sesinyi highlighted.

