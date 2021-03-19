 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Umbrella of Democratic Change (UDC) appears to be failing to disci...
The government is set to begin COVID-19 vaccinations this week, using ...
In a bizarre turn of events in the P100 billion case involving suspend...
FRANCISTOWN: Nata Gweta Member of Parliament (MP), Polson Majaga will&...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Tika Poo releases O Wame

Tika Poo releases O Wame

STAFF WRITER Friday, March 19, 2021
Tika Poo releases O Wame
Upcoming artist Othusitse Kehathilwe, also known as Tika Poo, has released a new single called O wame featuring talented songstress Mimi.  

O wame is a love song which emphasizes the importance of love in people’ lives and was released last month during the month of love.  “I am doing house kwasa music and the song O wame, which means ‘You are mine’, is basically all about love and appreciating one another especially during these trying times.

I wanted to express how precious love is,” Tika Poo told Arts & Culture in an interview.  Tika Poo said the reason he wrote this song was to send the message of love and create awareness. “People have to stop passion

Banners
killings, and refrain from multiple partners,” he highlighted. The artist was also quick to reveal that the song was recorded at Zolasco Music Lab. “I worked with Zolasco and Materase.

For now, because we are facing challenges brought about by this pandemic (COVID-19), we are just using social media and other digital platforms to send it to people.

Looking back I loved music from way back when I was still a student at Orapa JSS,” he said. The 32-year-old artist from Motopi said he had even a female vocalist Mimi to show appreciation to women.

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Liquor Industry

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort