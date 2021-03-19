Tika Poo releases O Wame

Upcoming artist Othusitse Kehathilwe, also known as Tika Poo, has released a new single called O wame featuring talented songstress Mimi.

O wame is a love song which emphasizes the importance of love in people’ lives and was released last month during the month of love. “I am doing house kwasa music and the song O wame, which means ‘You are mine’, is basically all about love and appreciating one another especially during these trying times.

I wanted to express how precious love is,” Tika Poo told Arts & Culture in an interview. Tika Poo said the reason he wrote this song was to send the message of love and create awareness. “People have to stop passion

killings, and refrain from multiple partners,” he highlighted. The artist was also quick to reveal that the song was recorded at Zolasco Music Lab. “I worked with Zolasco and Materase.

For now, because we are facing challenges brought about by this pandemic (COVID-19), we are just using social media and other digital platforms to send it to people.

Looking back I loved music from way back when I was still a student at Orapa JSS,” he said. The 32-year-old artist from Motopi said he had even a female vocalist Mimi to show appreciation to women.