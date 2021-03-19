First explorers: Manfred Marx and Pono Elelven Malema are pioneers in local diamond exploration PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

Global diamond giant, De Beers, is intensifying its search for diamonds in the country’s desert, with P26 million planned for various activities this year focussed on two sites in South West Botswana.

In its heydays, De Beers had exploration activities in more than 20 countries across the globe, spending US$100 million annually searching for diamonds. In recent years, however, the search has been narrowed down to Botswana, Canada and South Africa. Even though it has trimmed down its exploration, De Beers is still the world’s premier discoverer of diamonds with its exploration accounting for 40% of the 8,000 kimberlites discovered to date on Earth.

At least 15% of these have been found diamondiferous or diamond-bearing and one percent has been economically viable. Within this one percent, a fraction has been classified as Tier 1 or deposits that have produced mines such as Jwaneng and Orapa.

This week, De Beers’ external communications officials said exploration was focussed on Kokong and Kgalagadi, with P44 million having been spent last year on field work programmes.

“The 2021 budget for exploration in Botswana will be focused on supporting field work programmes and undertaking technical desktop work,” the officials told BusinessWeek in an emailed response. “The 2021 budget has been reduced to align with the current stage of the exploration project lifecycle, where there will be a greater focus this year on technical desktop work to assess the significant data and information acquired over the past two to three years.”

Five years ago, De Beers was focussed on a 3,900 square kilometre area on the outskirts of Tsabong, which previous studies had hinted could contain 80 kimberlites, with many of them bigger than 20 hectares in size.

Officials also said the findings from that exploration had not risen to the level of pointing to mine development.

“The Tsabong Project has been completed, and although the information does not necessarily indicate the presence of economic deposits, De Beers successfully added significantly to the knowledge of Botswana’s geology through the discovery of 21 new

kimberlite pipes, and provided a wealth of technical data that has already been used to support Batswana students at tertiary institutions such as BIUST,” officials said.

With Jwaneng, Orapa and Letlhakane all due to run out of recoverable diamonds in the coming decades, the hunt is on to find the next ‘Big One’, a mine that would yield revenues of more than US$500 million per annum and have a mine life of between 20 to 25 years.

De Beers has strict criteria for developing mines and has frequently walked away from diamond finds it has felt are below its economics. Some of these have later turned out to be highly lucrative, such as the Karowe Diamond mine, originally discovered by a De Beers’ geologist.

Officials told BusinessWeek the work at Kokong and Kgalagadi was at “a very early stage” and the company was therefore not yet in a position to report on the diamond potential thereof.

However, for communities living near the exploration sites, the mere presence of the diamond giant is a benefit, as De Beers extends significant community programmes during its stay in those areas. Ngwaketse West, where Kokong is located, is ranked the country’s poorest district and community members hope De Beers’ presence will assist with relief programmes.

“In 2020, De Beers Exploration also focused on ensuring it could support the remote communities where exploration activities were occurring during the pandemic, which formed part of De Beers Group’s wider and comprehensive COVID-19 community response within Botswana,” officials said.

“For De Beers Exploration, this included the donation of COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE), donating educational hampers to orphaned children attending a wilderness retreat camp in the Mabausehube area, and ongoing support to the Inalegolo Primary School – culminating in De Beers formally supporting the school as part of government’s ‘adopt-a-school’ initiative.”