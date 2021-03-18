 
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Bee swarm kills man

Bee swarm kills man

PINI BOTHOKO Thursday, March 18, 2021
A 64-year- old man was stung to death by a swarm of bees  together with other men who were  fetching firewood at Magwere-a-pitse lands recently.

The octogenarian was rushed to Goodhope clinic where he was certified dead on arrival by the doctors. 

Confirming the incident, Goodhope Police Station Commander, Superintendent Mogomotsi  Kwapa told Mmegi that the deceased was in the company of four other men from Ramatlabama village and had travelled to Magwere-a-pitse lands  to fetch firewood when they were attacked by a swarm of bees. 

“The other men managed

to run away and in the process sustained minor injuries but sadly the deceased fell down and a swarm of bees attacked and stung him to death. This is the first fatal bee attack in my policing area. I am pleading with members of the public to be cautious of their surroundings when moving around especially in the bush, “he said.

News

