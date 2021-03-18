A 64-year- old man was stung to death by a swarm of bees together with other men who were fetching firewood at Magwere-a-pitse lands recently.
The octogenarian was rushed to Goodhope clinic where he was certified dead on arrival by the doctors.
Confirming the incident, Goodhope Police Station Commander, Superintendent Mogomotsi Kwapa told Mmegi that the deceased was in the company of four other men from Ramatlabama village and had travelled to Magwere-a-pitse lands to fetch firewood when they were attacked by a swarm of bees.
“The other men managed