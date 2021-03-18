 
Guards foil Mochudi Tops robbery

PINI BOTHOKO Thursday, March 18, 2021
Suspects in an attempted robbery at Tops liquor store in Mochudi's Kgabo Mall were soon after apprehended yesterday afternoon.

Mochudi Police station commander, superintendent Dick Busang said the mall's security guards who was doing his rounds at the Tops liquor store discovered the trio. The guards managed to stop the robbers in their tracks with aid from the public, as they were about to flee the scene. He said the Zimbabwean trio had also robbed some shops in Kgabo Mall including the Spar Supermarket just before lady luck frowned upon them.

“When interrogated by the

security officer, the trio tried to escape using a silver Toyota Wish, but as luck would have it he (the security officer) managed to switch off the car and they were apprehended with help from members of the community. Goods including grocery that was stolen from Spar were retrieved from the car,“ he said.

Busang stated that the trio is currently in police custody and will soon appear before the Mochudi Magistrate's Court.

News

