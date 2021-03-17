Two die in a road mishap

Two people died in a car accident while three survived with minor injuries after a Nissan Atlas truck overturned on Monday in Kanngwe settlement.

Goodhope Police Station Commander, Superintendent Mogomotsi Kwapa confirmed the incident saying it occurred at around 17:45 along Metlobo and Mmathethe gravel road.

“We do not have concrete evidence but it appears that the driver of the Nissan Atlas truck (Matshelonyana) belonging to a certain hardware in Mmathethe village lost control of the vehicle and it overturned. The truck was returning from delivering goods in Metlobo village proceeding to Mmathethe. It (the truck) had five people on board including the driver, three of them in front whilst the two who

lost their lives were at the back, “he said.

Kwapa revealed that one of the deceased is a 23 year-old man of Tebogo ward in Mmathethe who was on duty whilst the other, a 68 year-old man of Kanye village had hitched a ride from Metlobo village. He said the duo was certified dead by doctors on arrival at Goodhope Primary Hospital.

He pleaded with motorists to exercise extra caution when using the gravel road stating that it is in bad state following the recent heavy rains.