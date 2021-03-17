Helicopter crash that claimed rapper

With speculations rife on social media that investigators are closing in on completing preliminaries into the cause of a helicopter crash that claimed rapper, Sasa Klaas' formally known as Sarona Motlhagodi's life it has emerged that the pilot was properly licensed.

Ministry of Transport and Communications spokesperson, Oageletse Boapetswe has said information availed to the investigators has revealed that Leonard Matenje who has been identified as the pilot of the aircraft holds a Private license for helicopters.

The investigations are carried out by Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC) through Directorate of Accident Investigations led by Olefile Moakofi.

“The latest update is that while the Ministry is nearing the completion of its preliminary probes, full investigations will still take a while to be completed. Internationally, ICAO recommends that the final air accident report to be completed before or on the anniversary of the occurrence of an event, but the Ministry aims to have it ready before that,” Boapotswe said.

Quizzed on whether Matenje could have

been flying under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, Boapotswe said the current legislation on such matters does not have a provision for conducting such a test.

She said thus far, no mechanical fault has been established and that investigations are still ongoing to establish the exact cause of crash.

It is reported that the Robinson R44 helicopter first hit a tree, swung out of control and hit the ground, being dragged for 35 metres before coming to a standstill at Xumabee Game Ranch near Sojwe.

Meanwhile, the late Motlhagodi had informed her mother, Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Anna Mokgethi that she was on her way to the Central Kgalagadi Game Reserve, reports further said.