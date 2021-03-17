 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Tanzania's President John Magufuli has died aged 61, the country's vic...
Two people died in a car accident while three survived with minor inju...
With speculations rife on social media that investigators are closing ...
A recent Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA) survey of 140 fil...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Ill-fated Sasa crash pilot was licensed

Ill-fated Sasa crash pilot was licensed

STAFF WRITER Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Helicopter crash that claimed rapper
With speculations rife on social media that investigators are closing in on completing preliminaries into the cause of a helicopter crash that claimed rapper, Sasa Klaas' formally known as Sarona Motlhagodi's life it has emerged that the pilot was properly licensed.

Ministry of Transport and Communications spokesperson, Oageletse Boapetswe  has said information availed to the investigators has revealed that Leonard Matenje who has been identified as the pilot of the aircraft holds a Private license for helicopters. 

The investigations are carried out by Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC) through Directorate of Accident Investigations led by Olefile Moakofi.

“The latest update is that while the Ministry is nearing the completion of its preliminary probes, full investigations will still take a while to be completed. Internationally, ICAO recommends that the final air accident report to be completed before or on the anniversary of the occurrence of an event, but the Ministry aims to have it ready before that,” Boapotswe said.

Quizzed on whether Matenje could have

Banners
been flying under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, Boapotswe said the current legislation on such matters does not have a provision for conducting such a test.

She said thus far, no mechanical fault has been established and that investigations are still ongoing to establish the exact cause of crash.

It is reported that the Robinson R44 helicopter first hit a tree, swung out of control and hit the ground, being dragged for 35 metres before coming to a standstill at Xumabee Game Ranch near Sojwe.

Meanwhile, the late Motlhagodi had  informed her mother, Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Anna Mokgethi that she was on her way to the Central Kgalagadi Game Reserve, reports further said.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

OUT! And stay out!

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort
porn