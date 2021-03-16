Francistown Magistrate Court

FRANCISTOWN: A man who allegedly committed several acts of Gender Based Violence (GBV) that are on an exponential increase in the country has been remanded in custody pending fresh application for bail.

The 37-year-old Reuben Adam of Mathangwane village first appeared in the dock in relation to allegedly threatening to kill his former girlfriend, Lizibo Bangane, on March 20 last year at Mathangwane.

According to the information that was revealed in court before Magistrate Thapelo Buang, Adam allegedly tied Bangane’s hands and then dragged her to the bush where he told her that he was going to kill her or words to that effect.

Adam, who is represented by attorney Martin Maiba, then pleaded not guilty to the offence after prosecutor Janet Mothowakgosi applied for his plea to be taken.

As if the first count was not enough, Adam pleaded not guilty to another charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The state alleges that after Adam threatened to kill Bangane on the same date and village, he then proceeded to assault her.

The Court then set his cases for Case Management Conference (CMC) on April 22.

According to information gathered by this publication, Adam was later released on bail in relation to the above two offences but landed in hot soup which led to the revocation of his bail this year after he allegedly threatened to kill Bangane again.

The state, this time represented by prosecutor Moatlhodi Macheng, alleges that Adam threatened to kill Bangane on Valentine’s Day.

When Adam, who remained in the dock when his new case was called, his attorney Maiba told the Court that he was recently given instructions to represent

Banners

Adam but was not aware that Adam had previously made an application for bail.

As such, Maiba made an application for the withdrawal of the previous bail application in order to familiarise himself with the matter.

However, Macheng vehemently opposed the withdrawal of the previous bail application saying that since Thursday’s date was set for the delivery of ruling in relation to the application, the court should proceed with its verdict.

In response, Maiba then said that although he was not privy to reasons why Adam was remanded in custody, he thought that Adam was remanded because by then investigations were still at their initial stages.

“I humbly apply for the withdrawal of the previous application and make a fresh written one if the Court is so minded,” Maiba pleaded with the magistrate.

Macheng then added: “I believe that the court should proceed with pronouncing its verdict and if the accused is not happy with the ruling, he can make an application of appeal at the High Court.”

However, Magistrate Buang said that he thought that the defence attorney had a made a valid point.

“I think that for the benefit of the accused who was previously not represented, let me withdraw the previous bail application to enable the defence attorney to make a fresh application on behalf of his client. The accused shall be further be remanded in custody and shall appear in court on March 25,” Buang said.