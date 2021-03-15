The mover: Pono Moatlhodi tabled the motion PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Parliament has passed a motion in which Member of Parliament for Tonota, Pono ‘PPP’ Moatlhodi had asked government to increase the monthly grant given to old-age pensioners.

The motion was passed without suggestions on how much the old age pension should be increased. This means Parliament has agreed to leave the increment figure to the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Thapelo Matsheka for him to make the decision.

The MPs said the country is experiencing a serious problem of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which needs a lot of money. If the situation improves economically, then the Minister of Finance and that of Local Government and Rural Development should meet and discuss the matter.

The motion was tabled by Moatlhodi, who at first wanted the old age pension to be increased to P1,500, but later changed and requested for amendment for an increment to be left without a figure.

In his submission, Moatlhodi said he understands that COVID-19 is affecting the country badly and therefore it was not fair to request the allowance to be P1,500 as initially proposed, but Matsheka and

the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Eric Molale, should find the percentage or an increase they believe is suitable for them. Currently, old age pensioners get P530 every month. “I believe that the two ministers will increase old-age pensioners’ fund after looking at consolidated funds. It will be up to them on how they want to increase.

I do not want to state the figure because the Minister of Finance is the one who knows how the country has been financially affected. The money given to old-age pensioners is very little while the standard of living is very high,” Moatlhodi said.

However, some opposition legislators said the motion lacked substance since it did not have figures and it did not stipulate the time frame in which the government should implement the decision.

The members contended that there was a similar motion in the 11th Parliament, which was not signed and implemented.