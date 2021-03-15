Tiroeaone Ntsima

FRANCISTOWN: There is more than meets the eye to Tiroeaone Ntsima’s sudden resignation from the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) an affiliate of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

Ntsima, who was the UDC parliamentary candidate for Francistown South at the 2019 General Election, ditched the party on Thursday and is said to be destined for the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

It has since emerged that Ntsima, who joined the UDC just ahead of the 2019 elections strongly opposed the idea of having a UDC congress to elect new leadership.

Ntsima’s position is said to have angered some BCP members in Francistown. Relentless calls for an elective congress by BCP members have been met with sheer resistance by members of the Botswana National Front (BNF) who want Duma Boko to remain as the president of the coalition movement.

It is said that the fury towards Ntsima is said to have made him feel uncomfortable at the party and he ultimately decided to quit.

This week Ntsima did indicate that he no longer felt comfortable in the BCP. “After the 2019 General Election, my focus was on helping the UDC with ideas to position itself for the 2024 General Election. However, after doing a thorough assessment I found that I was no longer contributing the way I had wanted to in the BCP and by extension the UDC. That is why I felt the need to part ways with the party.”

He also confirmed that he strongly opposed the idea to hold a UDC elective congress, but said it was not the reason he

left.

“My idea was that before we could advocate for change of leadership, we should first advocate for change of the constitution. Currently, the UDC operates with a transitional clause, which gives the coalition’s central committee more powers. The transitional clause would make it hard for the UDC to hold a congress. A new constitution will make it easy for members to call an elective congress. My views were made in good faith.”

He added, “The other reason why I am opposed to an elective congress is that at the moment, the UDC does not have structures because it is not a single entity. It is made of different parties. For this reason, holding an elective congress would mean that delegates will likely support individual members from their parties who will be challenging for executive committee elections. This will then mean that parties are testing each other’s strength instead of building the UDC into a solid entity.”

Ntsima, who at the time of quitting the BCP was the Francistown South constituency secretary, also addressed speculation that he might join the ruling party.

“I have not decided in terms of the party I intend to join. I will make a decision soon. I will make a return to active politics. As a student of politics I don’t think it will be ideal for me to stay away from active politics,” he said.