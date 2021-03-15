Police have cautioned children to stay away from dams

Letlhakeng Police are investigating an incident in which two boys aged between 11 and 13 allegedly died by drowning at the Ditshegwane village dam on Saturday.

Confirming the incident to The Monitor, Letlhakeng Police station commander, superintendent Mogomotsi Kesupile said Botswana Police Service’s Scuba divers from Gaborone were called in for the rescue mission and managed to recover the bodies of the two boys from the deep waters.

Kesupile said the boys were certified dead by doctors upon arrival at Scottish Livingstone Hospital in Molepolole. He stated that even though investigations into the matter were still at initial stages, the two boys who were in the company of their peers, were reported to have been swimming.

“The circumstances are that the group of boys were swimming and two ended up getting into the deep side.

An alarm was raised by a fellow who was with the two who drowned after seeing they were missing for a while,” he explained.

Kesupile revealed that the children, who were all residents of Letlhakeng, had travelled from the village to

swim at the Ditshegwane dam.

“Our preliminary investigations revealed that children often swim in that dam, especially after school,” he said.

Kesupile added the dam is not fenced hence people and livestock come in and out as they please. He pleaded with parents to monitor their children’s movements and cautioned the little ones to stay far away from the dam. He described the dam, which is unguarded and dangerous, as a ‘death trap’.

The police boss said something should be done about that dam, at least for it to be fenced and its access to be monitored by the village leadership.

Kesupile pleaded with Ditshegwane village leadership to fence the dam because even alcohol imbibers are keeping police on their toes.

He said they gather there to entertain themselves whilst drinking alcohol.

“It is a nice place that if guarded and fenced could be profitable to the village,” he said.