No Leads In Abduction Of Month-Old Baby

CHAKALISA DUBE Monday, March 15, 2021
FRANCISTOWN: Police are yet to establish leads that could result in the arrest of a woman believed to be in her 30s, who allegedly abducted a one-month-old baby from its Francistown mother, 31-year-old Kelebogile Chipoye.

Chipoye is said to have been tricked into handing over the baby by the woman who is believed to be from neighbouring Zimbabwe. The woman instantly vanished with the child. The incident happened at Nswazwi Mall.

“At the moment we are yet to get leads in the case. We cannot even speculate as to whether the woman has crossed (the borderline) with the baby to Zimbabwe or not. We are clueless as of now,” Francistown Police station commander, Lebalang Maniki told The Monitor on Friday, a week after the incident took place.

He added the police do not suspect any foul play on the part of the mother. “We have done our investigations and we have no reason to assume that the mother or her close associates might have played any part in the incident. The mother was tricked into giving up the baby.” Maniki pleaded with members of the public to assist with any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

According to the police, Chipoye met the alleged would-be abductor on March 4 at Block 9 location.

The suspect is said to have then told Chipoye that as a kind gesture she would buy the latter’s (Chipoye) child clothes the following day at the town centre.

The woman is said to have returned the following day to pick Chipoye up so that they could go to town to buy clothes for the child as promised. The suspect is said to have bought some clothes for Chipoye’s child at Pep Stores on the day.

“Whilst they were in town, the woman produced a bottle of warm water from her bag and made milk for the child. The suspect then sent Chipoye to go and buy bread for her at Spar while she remained with the child. When Chipoye went inside the supermarket, that is when the suspect had already vanished with the baby,” Maniki explained.

A day before going to town with Chipoye, the woman is also said to have bought a few items for the child. Chipoye also narrated her ordeal recently in one local newspaper. Chipoye said she could not recall the name of the woman.

News

