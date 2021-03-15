 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

After a record 24 teachers perished from the coronavirus (COVID-19), t...
FRANCISTOWN: There is more than meets the eye to Tiroeaone Ntsima&rsqu...
Parliament has passed a motion in which Member of Parliament for Tonot...
The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development was given up to...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. NBFIRA Clears BOFUS To Renew Annual License

NBFIRA Clears BOFUS To Renew Annual License

MONKAGEDI GAOTHOBOGWE Monday, March 15, 2021
The Non-Bank Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA) has cleared the Botswana Sectors of Educators Trade Union (BOSETU)-owned BOFUS Insurance Brokers, after announcing a fortnight ago the cancellation of the licence to trade.

The latest decision announced on March 10, now paves the way for the insurance broking firm to renew its annual practicing licence and continue normal trading after the renewal.

BOFUS Insurance Brokers filed a successful appeal with NBFIRA following the February 24 announcement of the cancellation of their licence. The decision would have effectively thrown tens of thousands of BOFUS members in limbo.

The earlier problem was later found to have emanated from third parties, especially the issuance of guarantee letters.  “Both BOFUS insurance broker and the regulator are amicably addressing the challenge and things are normalising,” explained chairperson of the BOSETU insurance company, Mogomotsi Motshegwa, who is also the union’s deputy president.

On March 10, NBFIRA, who are the regulators issued a follow-up public notice, announcing that the cancellation made public on February 24 was now being withdrawn, adding that, “BOFUS has now been given clearance to renew its licence to trade as an insurance broker…”

A delighted BOFUS director and BOSETU national treasurer, Samuel Aboneng said the decision by NBFIRA goes on to confirm that there was nothing sinister about the broker’s status, contrary to some detractors who alleged maladministration.

“It was only established last year.

This would be

Banners
its first year of reporting and renewal of licence, it was just a letter of guarantee that was delayed from the bank’s side.

We are very pleased that within a short time, NBFIRA withdrew its announcement of cancellation,” he said. The national treasurer added the establishment of the insurance broker by BOFUS, a BOSETU company, had proved to be a massive success. He said in its first year of operation, it netted P16 million as BOSETU for the first-time handled credit life cover of its members.

“One of the best things to happen for BOSETU members had been the arrangement we struck with a major local bank to allow us to provide insurance cover for the loans of our members.

 In the end, we were able to negotiate comparatively low insurance cover for the loans, resulting in members benefitting a great deal.

The underwriter, Botswana Life, had also been very supportive as they ran with our vision and objective of affordable insurance cover,” Aboneng added.

BOSETU secretary-general Tobokani Rari said, “NBFIRA has lifted the suspension of BOFUS brokerage following our meeting with its CEO and consequent appeal letter that we wrote. The licence is restored, and awaiting renewal.”

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Heela wena ngwananyana! Monna yoo ke wa

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort
porn