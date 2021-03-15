Itsoseng Gaoonwe(standing) speaking at Gopadileng Astley Gopadileng Coronation PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

LETLHAKENG: Kgosi Itsoseng Gaoonowe has called on traditional leaders to introspect and retrace their steps to traditional values that helped to mould the society in the olden days as well as to instil discipline amongst the youth.

The senior chief representative of Letlhakeng also raised concerns on the way children were being raised. His analysis is that in many instances, a majority of the youth’s bad behaviour could have been avoided if their parents and the village leadership had instilled discipline in them from a tender age.

He added that some of the social ills and moral decay could have been addressed the traditional way before getting out of control. Kgosi Gaoonowe said culture is the backbone of the country, but since it has been neglected over time it is the reason the country is faced with moral degeneration such as drug abuse, murder and rape amongst others.

“I have been observing the way some children have been conducting themselves around their parents, the behaviour that they later display in society. Children should be disciplined, I do not believe in sending them to prison because it has proven not to be bearing fruit over the years. But rather they should be disciplined in the kgotla. A moretlwa o lele, everyone who misbehaves should be flogged,” he said.

Gaoonowe said after inauguration as a chief in 2000, youth indiscipline was a cause for concern in the village.

That was when he came up with strategies to curb the scourge. These included the introduction of corporal punishment, two years ago, at his customary court. “We held a village Pitso to address the youth’s ill behaviour and the village leadership supported my strategy of introducing corporal punishment and it has

since proven to be bearing fruit.

Yes, some continue to misbehave but the situation is much better. I have made it clear to the village leadership to bring everyone who misbehaves to the kgotla so that I can discipline them,“ he said.

He added that drug and alcohol abuse was a cause for concern amongst the youth because it led to disputes that usually ended up with fights and at times death. Even though he acknowledged that culture is not static, Gaoonowe said there was a need to resuscitate cultural practices to mould young people into responsible adults. He raised concern over some parents’ conduct around children.

He noted that some sexually and physically abuse children, the behaviour that the little ones later display in society when adults.

Meanwhile, Kgosi Gaoonowe said he has curbed family disputes that have been tormenting his village for years. He highlighted the Bakgalagadi cultural practice where people stay together as couples, bear children and build homes together, but not married. The kgosi said this cohabitation tends to haunt them later, especially after the passing of the father.

“I was overwhelmed with cases of elders who have spent years together as a couple but not married.

If it happens that the male passes on, his family would claim everything the couple has accumulated over the years claiming they belong to their child leaving his children’s mother with nothing. I have since stepped in to resolve this crisis by encouraging couples to get married,” he said.