Samuel Ntshiwa

ABotswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) graduate, Samuel Ntshiwa has decided to enter tyre services business in order to become an employer and be financially stable, bucking the trend of his peers who wait to be absorbed into the job market.

Ntshiwa explained that upon completion of his studies at the Palapye-based university, where he graduated with Bachelors Degree in Mining, he partnered with one Edison Mosimanemotho who had vast knowledge in the tyre industry, having worked for one Asian company in the same business for close to a decade.

“The tyre industry is a lucrative business, therefore starting up we made sure that we set up a plan and how we would maximise on profits so that we could be financially stable,” said the Bachelor of Mining Degree graduate. Alosa Tyres is a trading name under Cristadell Enterprises, which is a tyre services company that sells brand new, retreaded, second hand tyres, tyre repairs, fleet management, suspension and wheel alignment.

The company specialises in trucks, buses and earth-moving equipment.

Ntshiwa said the tyre business is very competitive and dominated by foreigners, something that has motivated them to be more competitive by offering the best service.

“We are (new) entrants in the market. In order for us to last or stay longer in the game,

we have to do our things differently, treat our customers like our life depends on it. Our customers were sold,. They liked us and they kept referring others to us; word of mouth,” he boasted.

Ntshiwa said they started off with puncture repairs for cars and selling second hand car tyres. Later, they leapt on to puncture repairs for trucks and earth-moving equipment while also stocking up on second hand tyres for truck. They soon graduated to selling brand new tyres for small cars and busses.

“We did not have any funding when starting up. We had our savings and things like intense advertisement. We made sure to maximise on our strengths which were customer service oriented. As for state-of-the-art machinery

and all, they were a luxury that we couldn’t afford then,” he said. “With our first permanent client being AT&T Monnakgotla, profits came in and we purchased suspension machinery and other auxiliary tools and equipment. They loved, still love the job we do. This gave us confidence and the energy to work harder.” Later in 2019, the two partners approached the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture Development for a shot in the arm. Funding was approved in early 2020. They then proceeded to improve their facilities and procured more equipment as per the proposal.

“This boosted our efforts in doing business even against our more established competitors. We now have more than 10 loyal truck clients,” Ntshiwa boasted for emphasis.

The downside was that the outbreak of COVID-19 has affected their business which caused sales to drop as movement was restricted and hence they lost clients.

“COVID-19 came at a time of growth and the need for diversification arose. We started targeting local trucks that were transporting essentials cross border, which was risky. We dealt with the truck guys and we gave them excellent service and even though the revenues had reduced by more than half, we were patient. We kept on and had faith in the business until we got back on our feet,” he said.

Despite the challenges, the company has remained with six employees.

It plans to recruit five more people as they are currently expanding and have started ordering brand new stock from Asia to stock up their workshop shelves to the brim. On their expansion plans, Ntshiwa said in the next five years Alosa will be counted amongst industry heavyweights like Super Tyres and Dunlop and expand into brands like Choppies and CA Sales.