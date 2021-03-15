Khoisan at Sasa Klaas Memorial PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

Rapper Sasa Klaas has joined the 27 Club. The departed artist is now part of the tragic coincidence of the incredible artists, and members of the popular culture who lived fast and died at the age of 27.

Sasa joins the tragic list that features some of the music’s greats including, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, and Amy Winehouse, to name but three.

Last week Thursday, local creative artists held a memorial service at Molapo Piaaza for the ‘Mama Slay’ as the Klaas-mates affectionately called Sasa. Although it was an event meant to celebrate the creative life Sasa, tears were shed.

When the melancholic voice of Oratile Kofa, the diva-ish member of KHOISAN duo, performed their heartfelt new song Mpuledise, sang, “O nkgakologelwe ka monyenyo, le se ntebale bankane” the whole Piazza felt the impact of the beat.

Sasa’s boyfriend of Saxon fame, rapper Baxon shed tears. The KHOISAN lyric brought back to Klaas-mates that bright flirtatious smile with a distinctive tooth gap that many will always remember after her gorgeous butt that she never forgot to show off and wiggle unapologetically.

Sasa’s most powerful eulogy came from her best-friend and look-a-like, top-model Nature Inger. And she began at church. Eulogising a ‘scandalous’ rapper inside a church setting sounds like a difficult task but Inger gave it her best shot. Delivering a heartfelt eulogy in remembrance of her departed mate at CRC Botswana church, Inger spoke of the insane, deep and fearless love that Sasa Klaas had. Although Inger had to censor herself a little bit to avoid being blasphemous, she still succeeded in stressing the amount of love Sasa Klaas radiated over the ‘Klaas-mates’.

She described their typical conversation saying: “She would call me, almost every day, and say, ‘Excuse me mam, have you forgotten something?’ And I would say, ‘No, I don’t think I have. What’s wrong? Was I supposed to do something?’ And she will be like… (call me a word that I would not

Banners

say in church, but it’s okay, it’s our little friendly word) And she will say, ‘Excuse me Bii****! You have not once told me that you love me today”.

Still in the church, Inger highlighted Sasa’s spiritual beliefs towards her character and behaviour. She said, “Sasa would always say the reason she was so scandalous was because God can already see everything that I do, God already knows me inside and out, all of my rights and all of my wrongs. And if I am not hiding from God, there is no one that matters enough for me to hide it from.”

And away from the confines of the church morals at Stanbic Piaaza during a memorial conducted by the Creative industry Klaas-mates, attended by Minister of Arts, Chillboy Rakgare, local artists and family, Inger continued to reveal the true character of the sassy rapper.

She described her as a “pit-bull with a kitten’s heart”. She told the audience that even though Sasa was often likened to US rapper Nicky Minaj, she hated it. She admitted that Sasa was a big fan of Nicky but she hated being called “Botswana’s Nicky Minaj”. Inger said in Sasa she saw a Brenda Fassie. “If there was an icon that symbolises her would be Brenda Fassie. She was a strong black woman who challenged all stereotypes and gender roles,” she said.

At the end of the service, the flamboyant promoter, Godwin Exzozo Sebina popped Moet Champagne for Sasa after saying it was her wish that Klaas-mates should pop champagne to celebrate at her memorial. And Inger summed it up saying, “I think it’s okay for me to say that ‘Klaas is officially dismissed’, but she will never leave us”.