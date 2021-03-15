Notwane are seeking answers from the BFA over FIFA COVID-19 relief funds

As elite league return talks drag on, Notwane have written to the Botswana Football Association (BFA) demanding the release of FIFA relief fund for the Covid-19.

In a letter that this publication is in possession of, the Premiership club alleges that the BFA has not dispersed the funds to the clubs almost a year since FIFA resolved to assist member associates with funds.

It was resolved by the BFA assembly to set aside just under P2 million from the $500, 000 FIFA relief fund for the Premiership teams.

“The above matter refers and in particular to the formal communication issued by yourselves to structures on the 4th of September 2020. It is a factual position that FIFA approved a Covid-19 Relief Plan to assist not only the Member Association but also Clubs and players to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

In terms of your communication stated above the solidarity grant was to be paid by FIFA in two (2) installments of USD 500,000 each and the National Executive Committee, (NEC) approved P1, 937, 500 per installment for the Premier League. “The Grant to clubs was a sequel of the FIFA Council meeting convened on the 26th of June 2020 in terms of which a FIFA Covid-19 relief plan was approved.

Amongst the approved payment was the Forward Operational cost payment and more relevant to the current communication, the USD1, 000,000 (One Million) grant which forms the basis of the NEC allocation stated above,” reads the letter.

Toronto has further said since the stoppage of the elite league in

March 2020, the club has struggled to stay afloat, revealing that it’s technical and playing staff is wallowing in poverty.

“The basis of the Covid-19 relief fund is to achieve the right social and economic impact to support club football, players, and staff through these troubled waters. “Notwane Football Club as a Premier League club has been affected like many others, by the Covid-19 pandemic and Football Activity.

The players and staff had a legitimate expectation arising from the Covid-19 Relief Fund intention and purpose, to receive payment in terms of the disbursement plan approved by NEC in September 2020.

“To date, there has not been any communication pertaining to disbursement of payment which has resulted in our players’ welfare being compromised contrary to the spirit and the intention of the FIFA Covid-19 Relief Plan.

We, therefore, on behalf of our players and staff, demand a written confirmation of the status of disbursement and timelines thereof.

We believe that FIFA has already disbursed to the Member Associations and therefore remittance should have been made to the various structures in terms of the disbursement Plan approved by the NEC,” Notwane says. Toronto’s cry comes at a time when the 2020-2021 league season’s fate is to be decided.

Reports suggest that the league will return in August. Efforts to get a comment from the BFA proved futile at the time of going to press.