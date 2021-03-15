 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

After a record 24 teachers perished from the coronavirus (COVID-19), t...
FRANCISTOWN: There is more than meets the eye to Tiroeaone Ntsima&rsqu...
Parliament has passed a motion in which Member of Parliament for Tonot...
The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development was given up to...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. Letshwiti Secures CAF EXCO Seat

Letshwiti Secures CAF EXCO Seat

STAFF WRITER Monday, March 15, 2021
Maclean Letshwiti PIC:KENNEDY RAMOKONE
The Botswana Football Association (BFA) president, Maclean Letshwiti has successfully secured a seat on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee.

Letshwiti campaigned for the seat representing the COSAFA bloc. He was accompanied by BFA vice president one, Marshlow Motlogelwa at the CAF elective congress.

Following his success in the CAF elections on Friday, Letshwiti became part of the new CAF Executive Committee that held its first meeting on Saturday in Rabat, Morocco. At the same meeting, the new CAF committee unanimously co-opted Ahmed Yahya into the new executive committee.

He is now the new second vice president. Augustin Senghor is the new first vice president while Suleiman Waberi, Seidou Mbombo Njoya and Kanizat Ibrahim are third, fourth and fifth vice presidents respectively. Both Yahya and Senghor were initially set to challenge South African billionaire, Patrice Motsepe for the CAF presidency seat.

However, they pulled out of the race and threw their weight behind Motsepe. Motsepe was thus unopposed and ascended to the highest football seat in the continent on

Banners
Friday. Following his election, Motsepe promised to take African football to new heights. “I’m very excited.

There is a great deal of urgency of getting things done. There is going to be a lot of work and a lot of running. We have to make sure that African football is not just competitive but globally successful. Africa spends millions of dollars every year paying for TV rights for leagues outside Africa. There is a need to build our own products and we will succeed,” Motsepe was quoted by the CAF website.

Meanwhile Motlogelwa paid a visit to two Zebras players, Tumisang Orebonye and Kabelo Seakanyeng who are plying their trade at Moroccan club, Olympique club de Khouribga. The two attackers have been doing well since joining the club this season. Their form is set to boost the Zebras in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Heela wena ngwananyana! Monna yoo ke wa

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort
porn