The Botswana Football Association (BFA) president, Maclean Letshwiti has successfully secured a seat on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee.

Letshwiti campaigned for the seat representing the COSAFA bloc. He was accompanied by BFA vice president one, Marshlow Motlogelwa at the CAF elective congress.

Following his success in the CAF elections on Friday, Letshwiti became part of the new CAF Executive Committee that held its first meeting on Saturday in Rabat, Morocco. At the same meeting, the new CAF committee unanimously co-opted Ahmed Yahya into the new executive committee.

He is now the new second vice president. Augustin Senghor is the new first vice president while Suleiman Waberi, Seidou Mbombo Njoya and Kanizat Ibrahim are third, fourth and fifth vice presidents respectively. Both Yahya and Senghor were initially set to challenge South African billionaire, Patrice Motsepe for the CAF presidency seat.

However, they pulled out of the race and threw their weight behind Motsepe. Motsepe was thus unopposed and ascended to the highest football seat in the continent on

Friday. Following his election, Motsepe promised to take African football to new heights. “I’m very excited.

There is a great deal of urgency of getting things done. There is going to be a lot of work and a lot of running. We have to make sure that African football is not just competitive but globally successful. Africa spends millions of dollars every year paying for TV rights for leagues outside Africa. There is a need to build our own products and we will succeed,” Motsepe was quoted by the CAF website.

Meanwhile Motlogelwa paid a visit to two Zebras players, Tumisang Orebonye and Kabelo Seakanyeng who are plying their trade at Moroccan club, Olympique club de Khouribga. The two attackers have been doing well since joining the club this season. Their form is set to boost the Zebras in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.