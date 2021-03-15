Simisane Mathumo PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

FRANCISTOWN: Township Rollers have indicated that they are prepared to welcome defender Simisani Mathumo back to the club amid reports that he has been released by his Moroccan club Olympique Club Khourigba.

There are swelling reports that Mathumo left his club by mutual consent two weeks ago. Mathumo is nursing a long term injury but is currently in camp with the Zebras, where he is said to be continuing with his rehabilitation under the supervision of national team doctors.

The injury which happened late last year, just weeks after Mathumo joined the First Division outfit is said to have led to his return to Botswana. Yesterday, Township Rollers chair, Jagdish Shah said that he has only heard reports that Mathumo was back in the country but the club was yet to engage him with a view of signing him.

“Of course we will be willing to talk to him with a view of signing. It will however depend on the nature of his injury and the length of time it will take for him to heal,” Shah told this publication yesterday. Shah added, “I will engage him this

week to hear his position in relation to reports that he has been released.

I will take it from there.” It has been widely speculated that Mathumo will reunite with Rollers. The club is currently under the tutelage of Nikola Kavozovic. The Serbian is a keen admirer of the player. He signed Mathumo when he joined the then South African Premier Soccer League side Free State Stars. That was after Kavazovic’s first stint with Popa. Mathumo would not be drawn into addressing reports that he has been released by Khourigba. “The national team coach has barred players from talking to the media. I will only address the speculation regarding my future after I have left the national team camp,” he said.

The Moroccan club is also home to two Zebras players, Kabelo Seakanyeng and Tumisang Orebonye. The two have been doing relatively well for the club and they have scored some vital goals.