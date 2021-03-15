 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

After a record 24 teachers perished from the coronavirus (COVID-19), t...
FRANCISTOWN: There is more than meets the eye to Tiroeaone Ntsima&rsqu...
Parliament has passed a motion in which Member of Parliament for Tonot...
The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development was given up to...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. Rollers Prepared to Re-sign Mathumo

Rollers Prepared to Re-sign Mathumo

CHAKALISA DUBE Monday, March 15, 2021
Simisane Mathumo PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
FRANCISTOWN: Township Rollers have indicated that they are prepared to welcome defender Simisani Mathumo back to the club amid reports that he has been released by his Moroccan club Olympique Club Khourigba.

There are swelling reports that Mathumo left his club by mutual consent two weeks ago. Mathumo is nursing a long term injury but is currently in camp with the Zebras, where he is said to be continuing with his rehabilitation under the supervision of national team doctors.

The injury which happened late last year, just weeks after Mathumo joined the First Division outfit is said to have led to his return to Botswana. Yesterday, Township Rollers chair, Jagdish Shah said that he has only heard reports that Mathumo was back in the country but the club was yet to engage him with a view of signing him.

“Of course we will be willing to talk to him with a view of signing. It will however depend on the nature of his injury and the length of time it will take for him to heal,” Shah told this publication yesterday. Shah added, “I will engage him this

Banners
week to hear his position in relation to reports that he has been released.

I will take it from there.” It has been widely speculated that Mathumo will reunite with Rollers. The club is currently under the tutelage of Nikola Kavozovic. The Serbian is a keen admirer of the player. He signed Mathumo when he joined the then South African Premier Soccer League side Free State Stars. That was after Kavazovic’s first stint with Popa. Mathumo would not be drawn into addressing reports that he has been released by Khourigba. “The national team coach has barred players from talking to the media. I will only address the speculation regarding my future after I have left the national team camp,” he said.

The Moroccan club is also home to two Zebras players, Kabelo Seakanyeng and Tumisang Orebonye. The two have been doing relatively well for the club and they have scored some vital goals.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Heela wena ngwananyana! Monna yoo ke wa

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort
porn