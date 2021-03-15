Barolong Mouwane. PIC PHATSIMO KAPENG

Kalafhi Medical Centre on Friday screened a visual of its upcoming one-day hospital at its premises located at the Fairground Mall in Gaborone.

The centre's business development manager Barolong Mouwane said the hospital is part of their five-year expansion plan, which was conceptualised with the founding of the clinic back in 2018. Their goals were to establish 10 clinics and the one-day hospital in Gaborone and surrounding areas, aimed at creating an effective management structure before further expansion.

“As a company, we are here to grow, which is why you see that even when we were starting, plans were already in place to grow the brand and also assist in its expansion into the region,” Mouwane said. He said their vision is to become the leading healthcare provider locally and within the region.

He said they want to create thousands of jobs and make a significant contribution to the country’s economy by setting an example through excellent customer service and reasonably priced services, which could see Botswana become a healthcare hub in the region. He said the hospital will serve as a referral hospital for the clinics to deliver the level of quality service to their clients.

The hospital will offer a wide variety of services including cardiology, neurology, operation

theatres, oncology and will also include visiting specialists to provide services not readily available among others.

“Once the model proved to have worked and we could replicate it, we started the implementation of the three-phase plan.” He also pointed out that the idea of the hospital was prompted by the growth of clients, to be able to accommodate them in one place while maintaining their signature quality service.

Mouwane pointed out some of their medium-term goals which include establishing a distribution division, grow the number of clinics in the country along with opening a second one-day hospital in the north. He said they intend to see the company have at least 34 clinics, three one-day hospitals, one inpatient hospital and a bunker.

Kalafhi is the brainchild of Dr Matlhogonolo Mongwa and her husband and partner in the business Mouwane. Mongwa, the Marapong native, started the company in 2018 after leaving her job to start her practice. The hospital is in the advanced stages and is expected to be in operation around August or September this year if there are no delays in the preparations.