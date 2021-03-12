 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Preliminary investigations by the Directorate of Accident Investigatio...
The country’s three alcohol producers have collectively lost P88...
The leaked audio starring senior officers from three government direct...
Speculation is rife that the contract for the Directorate of Intellige...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Leaked tapes reveal chaotic Butterfly trap

Leaked tapes reveal chaotic Butterfly trap

OARABILE MOSIKARE Friday, March 12, 2021
Maswabi PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
The leaked audio starring senior officers from three government directorates reveals a chaotic inter-agency prosecutor's effort to at least pin something on suspended spy agent, Welheminah Mphoeng Maswabi, codenamed 'Butterfly'.

The Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) and Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) have portrayed Maswabi, former president Ian Khama and ex spy chief Isaac Kgosi as criminals who had stolen over P100 billion to destabilise President Mokgweetsi Masisi-led government.

One person in the audio involving officers from DIS, DPP and Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) keeps saying at least let’s get something. Also, it appears that DCEC was pushing for null prosecution. This was covert meeting convened to save face before Maswabi’s November 2020 Court mention.

The DPP in November last year dropped the charge of financing terrorism against Maswabi and now she remains charged with two counts, being possession of unexplained property and false declaration of a passport.

The covert meeting at DIS CBD offices was characterised by chaos as top officials scrambled to hold together a case that is falling apart. The chaos was to save the case and pin something, anything on Maswabi. The audio created a picture of desperation as personnel even raised voices and tempers.

One of the DCEC directors Joao Salbany told the meeting that there is no evidence in the missing billions case. “We cannot therefore make a connection and provide you with a docket under 508. We have no docket to provide. In so far as our investigations on 508 are concerned, that will continue and remain ongoing. And unfortunately, we stand by the provisions of our Act that we cannot be dictated to by any person as to how we are going to conduct our investigations. Those investigations are ongoing and we are not ready to provide that docket to your yourselves. And these are the processes, these are the legal requirements for a matter to prosecuted,” Salbany said.

He submitted that they had previously spoken to DPP’s deputy director, Priscilla Israel and to DIS Director General Peter Magosi and suggested that as far as

Banners
they (DCEC) were concerned, they  did not want to intrude on the mandate of the DPP. “But that is our position I believe, that is the position of the DCEC and that is where we stand. We have insufficient evidence and it is not enough, it is not ready for the docket to be transmitted to yourselves. And counter terrorism charge does not apply ourselves.”  said Salbany.

This week, DCEC confirmed in an interview that it has interviewed all relevant and material potential witnesses necessary to progress the investigation, including the Governor of Botswana, Moses Pelaelo. Despite the revelations in the damning audio, the DCEC spokesperson Lentswe Motshoganetsi did not think the agency has been compromised in the Maswabi case. Motshoganetsi said it was unfortunate and regrettable that the deliberations of such “a classified operational meeting, during the conduct of official government business, were secretly recorded in this fashion and leaked to the general public, and by extension, potentially to the whole world, at a time when the country is dealing with sensitive serious national issues, amongst others, in the AML/CFT/PF space”.

He also said as an agency, they were certainly appalled by this conduct, and “so should every right thinking patriot”. He added that they considered it a privilege to be chosen to serve this country and its people, and believe that as government officials, they were entrusted with the responsibility to conduct the affairs of government in particular, and of the nation generally, with diligence, credibility and integrity.

“The DCEC further wished to state that within all lawfully permissible limits, and necessary and reasonable operational means, it will cooperate to help get to the truth and have those responsible to be held to account, noting that neither official government business generally, nor matters related to investigations in particular, can be conducted in this carefree fashion, where the end justifies the means.”

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Towards constitutional amendments

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort
porn