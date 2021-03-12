Maswabi PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

The leaked audio starring senior officers from three government directorates reveals a chaotic inter-agency prosecutor's effort to at least pin something on suspended spy agent, Welheminah Mphoeng Maswabi, codenamed 'Butterfly'.

The Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) and Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) have portrayed Maswabi, former president Ian Khama and ex spy chief Isaac Kgosi as criminals who had stolen over P100 billion to destabilise President Mokgweetsi Masisi-led government.

One person in the audio involving officers from DIS, DPP and Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) keeps saying at least let’s get something. Also, it appears that DCEC was pushing for null prosecution. This was covert meeting convened to save face before Maswabi’s November 2020 Court mention.

The DPP in November last year dropped the charge of financing terrorism against Maswabi and now she remains charged with two counts, being possession of unexplained property and false declaration of a passport.

The covert meeting at DIS CBD offices was characterised by chaos as top officials scrambled to hold together a case that is falling apart. The chaos was to save the case and pin something, anything on Maswabi. The audio created a picture of desperation as personnel even raised voices and tempers.

One of the DCEC directors Joao Salbany told the meeting that there is no evidence in the missing billions case. “We cannot therefore make a connection and provide you with a docket under 508. We have no docket to provide. In so far as our investigations on 508 are concerned, that will continue and remain ongoing. And unfortunately, we stand by the provisions of our Act that we cannot be dictated to by any person as to how we are going to conduct our investigations. Those investigations are ongoing and we are not ready to provide that docket to your yourselves. And these are the processes, these are the legal requirements for a matter to prosecuted,” Salbany said.

He submitted that they had previously spoken to DPP’s deputy director, Priscilla Israel and to DIS Director General Peter Magosi and suggested that as far as

they (DCEC) were concerned, they did not want to intrude on the mandate of the DPP. “But that is our position I believe, that is the position of the DCEC and that is where we stand. We have insufficient evidence and it is not enough, it is not ready for the docket to be transmitted to yourselves. And counter terrorism charge does not apply ourselves.” said Salbany.

This week, DCEC confirmed in an interview that it has interviewed all relevant and material potential witnesses necessary to progress the investigation, including the Governor of Botswana, Moses Pelaelo. Despite the revelations in the damning audio, the DCEC spokesperson Lentswe Motshoganetsi did not think the agency has been compromised in the Maswabi case. Motshoganetsi said it was unfortunate and regrettable that the deliberations of such “a classified operational meeting, during the conduct of official government business, were secretly recorded in this fashion and leaked to the general public, and by extension, potentially to the whole world, at a time when the country is dealing with sensitive serious national issues, amongst others, in the AML/CFT/PF space”.

He also said as an agency, they were certainly appalled by this conduct, and “so should every right thinking patriot”. He added that they considered it a privilege to be chosen to serve this country and its people, and believe that as government officials, they were entrusted with the responsibility to conduct the affairs of government in particular, and of the nation generally, with diligence, credibility and integrity.

“The DCEC further wished to state that within all lawfully permissible limits, and necessary and reasonable operational means, it will cooperate to help get to the truth and have those responsible to be held to account, noting that neither official government business generally, nor matters related to investigations in particular, can be conducted in this carefree fashion, where the end justifies the means.”