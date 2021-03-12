 
'Sasa Klaas chopper hit a tree'

INNOCENT SELATLHWA Friday, March 12, 2021
A picture of the downed craft circulated on social media this week
Preliminary investigations by the Directorate of Accident Investigation (DAI) indicate that the helicopter that crashed last Friday and caused the death of local music sensation, Sarona Motlhagodi, first hit a tree, swung out of control and hit the ground, being dragged for 35 metres before coming to a standstill.

The 27-year old, popularly known as Sasa Klaas, was in the company of a local businessman known as Leonard Matenje who was piloting the helicopter, her family confirmed on Wednesday.

Local air crash investigators told Mmegi that the Robinson R44 helicopter, flew for some distance after first hitting the tree at Xumabee Game Ranch on Friday, before crashing and being dragged across a distance. 

“It then continued moving on ground for approximately 35 metres where the main instrument panel was found sheared off the aircraft,” the DAI told Mmegi.

“The indication by instruments is that it was descending in a left bank configuration.

“It finally hit a shrub and capsized over, resting on its left side, facing the direction it had come from.” The Directorate of Accident Investigation is tightlipped on other details, saying investigations are ongoing. 

Mmegi is informed

that the investigation is now focussing on the pilot’s qualifications, whether he was supposed to be flying or not, whether the helicopter was granted permission to be in the air and other conditions leading to the crash.

“Whether the pilot is liable to be charged or not will be determined by the justice system and is not within the mandate of the Directorate of Accident Investigation,” said air investigators told Mmegi. On Wednesday, the young rapper’s family told journalists Matenje’s family had sent representatives to pass their condolences.

A family representative, Frans van der Westhuizen, said the late Motlhagodi had informed her mother, Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Anna Mokgethi that she was on her way to the Central Kgalagadi Game Reserve.

Motlhagodi is due to be buried today at Phomolong Memorial Park.

