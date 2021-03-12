Magosi leaving Extension II Magistrate Court PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

In a leaked audio involving the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC), the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) personnel, the spy chief told the meeting how he would deal with the Sebina brothers.

Last year in February, the spy chief Peter Magosi was left with an egg on his face after principal magistrate, Batho Kgerethwa ruled that the warrant of entry, search and seizure against Kegone and Tshepho Sebina be rescinded. She also ordered Magosi to return all documents and properties seized from the Sebina brothers’ business premises pursuant to the order of the February 13, 2019 with immediate effect.

Apparently, the embarrassment was too much for Magosi to swallow as he promised to deal with the two business brothers, sources said.

In a heated exchange last year August when the three government departments met to discuss the infamous P100 billion case against the suspended DIS agent, Welheminah Mphoeng Maswabi popularly known as Butterfly, the ex DCEC Director General Joseph Mathambo reminded the DIS boss that he saw history repeating itself like what happened in the Sebina brothers’ case.

Mathambo said: “To digress a bit, kene ke bona go suiwa DPP ke bo Sebina brothers, oe bone?” [To digress a bit, I see the Sebina brothers suing the DPP, have you seen that?] In response: “Nnyaa bao ba ntlogelele ke bame. Tswa mogo bone. I will deal with them”. [Leave those to me, they are mine, I will dealt with them].

It is not clear how Magosi will deal with them but recent history has exposed him as someone very vindictive but the China Jiangsu and the DIS issue comes to mind.

The Chinese company giant was awarded several tenders but Magosi blacklisted them as security threat without proof. In one of the cases one of the parastatals had to part with about P112 million to pay China Jiangsu and Unik Construction Engineering for doing nothing, thanks to Magosi.

The WeekendPost reported last week that “despite a decision by the DIS to secretly kiss and make up with Chinese construction giant, China Jiangsu, Permanent Secretaries who were warned by DIS Director General, Brigadier Peter Magosi in a 2019 savingram, to desist from dealing with the Chinese outfit are now confused as to what the status quo is because they have observed the company is back doing business with government again”.

The paper said to the surprise of many, China Jiangsu directors have never been deported as it has been the case with other foreign nationals, and “were even seen at the ruling Botswana Democratic Party’s victory celebration a few months after being declared a security threat (sic), wining and dining with party heavyweights and other sponsors”.