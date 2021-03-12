BPP secretary general Venter Galetshabiwe PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Former Botswana People’s Party (BPP) secretary general, Venter Galetshabiwe has confirmed that he is considering legal action against the party just some days after his sacking.

Galetshabiwe’s bid to seek legal advice with a view of taking the party to Court is reportedly backed by other key members of the BPP central committee being, additional member Cornelius Gopolang, youth league chairperson Thato Ntwaetsile, the National Organising Secretary Mbaakanyi Smarts and party chairperson Richard Gudu.

Gudu, Gopolang, Ntwaetsile and Smarts walked out of a recent central committee after they opposed the expulsion of Galetshabiwe and the suspension of Joseph Mogatle (an ordinary BPP member).

This week, Galetshabiwe said he was in the process of engaging an attorney with a view to challenge his expulsion from the party in court. He believes that his sacking was not procedural.

He said, “ (Motlatsi) Molapise (BPP president) did not follow the party constitution. To the best of my interpretation the extension of my suspension beyond the initial 45-days was not constitutional. After issuing a second suspension (beyond 45-days) he dismissed me from the party. My expulsion was not endorsed by other members of the central committee, which means it was unconstitutional. It was taken at a meeting that did not form a quorum”.

Galetshabiwe also said he did not even go through a hearing process which is why he believes that his sacking was grossly unfair.

“ I will soon be meeting a lawyer to assist me handle the matter. I will without a doubt approach the court if the decision to expel me is not reversed. I believe that Molapise expelled me in a bid to appease himself. He manipulated other members of the central committee to support his decision to illegally expel me.” Mogatle is also said to be in the

process of seeking legal advice and there is a possibility that he might take the court route. Mmegi has since established that Gudu, Smarts and Gopolang actively assisted Galetshabiwe to find a suitable lawyer to handle his case. Gopolang would not directly react to suggestions that they are actively helping Galetshabiwe with a suitable legal advisor. “Galetshabiwe and Mogatle are seeking legal advice on their behalf. But if there is someone who we know and can assist them we will advise them to approach him. They are comrades who we believe have not been treated well by the party.”

At a meeting in which the four men walked out, Molapise had allegedly brought two letters, one authored to dismiss Galetshabiwe and the other to suspend Mogatle from the party. The letters were for endorsement by the central committee.

It is alleged that Molapise and the remaining three members (who did not walk out) of the central committee meeting went on and endorsed the suspension (of Mogatle) and expulsion (of Galetshabiwe) respectively.

However, the member who had walked out, as well as Galetshabiwe and Mogatle believe that the move was not constitutional.

They believe that the remaining members did not form a quorum as per party constitution to take any binding decision. Galetshabiwe and Mogatle have often accused Molapise of undermining certain good governance procedures when handling party matters. Molapise has on the other hand accused the two men of being insubordinate. Meanwhile the BPP president recently said that this publication should never contact him in relation to the issues pertaining to the suspension of Mogatle and expulsion of Galetshabiwe.