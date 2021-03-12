 
CoA orders Babereki Investments to hold AGM

GOITSEMODIMO KAELO Friday, March 12, 2021
BOPEU Headquaters
The Babereki Investments (BI) will finally hold its elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) next month after the Court of Appeal (CoA) ordered for the gathering to be held not later than April 25, 2021.

A three-men CoA panel comprising Judge President Ian Kirby, Justice Isaac Lesetedi and Justice Singh Walia on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by Babereki Investments Board of Directors led by chairperson Masego Mogwera and counter appeal by Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) while confirming Justice Jennifer Dube’s judgement, albeit with adjustments that BI should hold its AGM.

The CoA judgement followed an appeal by BI against Dube’s decision directing its Board to convene an AGM while BOPEU cross-appealed against the setting aside of the round robin resolution and consequent removal of Mogwera and Tlhabologo Galekhutle as directors of the union’s investment wing.

CoA justices found nothing wrong with Dube’s orders, but twirled the dates for their practicality.

The Court directed BOPEU to notify the BI Board within five working days of the judgement of the names and addresses of all members of its National Executive Council, of all its National Office Bearers and of all the members of its Board of Trustees.

The CoA also directed that within the same period, BOPEU is to notify BI Board of any shareholder resolutions it wished to be included in the agenda for the 2019 BI AGM.

The apex court also ordered BI Board to convene the AGM of the company

for the financial year winding June 2019 to be held not later than Sunday April 25, 2021, at which the business to be transacted shall include, the business specified in section 105(4) of the Companies Act, and any resolutions submitted by BOPEU.

The BI Board has also been directed to send out notices, the meeting agenda, and all required documents to all persons entitled to attend, such to be delivered not less than 21 business days in advance of the meeting.

“Order (g) is amended by substituting for the date “28th November 2019”, the date “Sunday 25th April 2021”, and by the addition of the words “with full observance of all applicable COVID-19 protocols, including attendance and voting by proxy to the extent necessary, and as authorised by the Company’s constitution and by the Act,” read the judgement in part.

BOPEU has been ordered to pay costs of the main appeal while BI and directors will pay costs of the counter-appeal.

Despite losing their counter appeal, this is a partial victory for the president Olefile Monakwe faction, which has been battling to get rid of Mogwera and her allies from BOPEU and its business wing since they assumed control of the union in 2019.

News

Selefu

Towards constitutional amendments

