 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Preliminary investigations by the Directorate of Accident Investigatio...
The country’s three alcohol producers have collectively lost P88...
The leaked audio starring senior officers from three government direct...
Speculation is rife that the contract for the Directorate of Intellige...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Business
  3. BIHL sails past COVID-19 to 24% profit jump

BIHL sails past COVID-19 to 24% profit jump

PAULINE DIKUELO Friday, March 12, 2021
Upbeat: Lesetedi expects the group’s digitisation strategy to reap dividends PIC: BIHL.CO.BW
The country’s largest diversified financial services group, Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited (BIHL) posted pretax profits of P666.2 million last year, over 24% higher than the previous reporting period, BusinessWeek has established.

BIHL’s performance, set against the difficult operating environment caused by COVID-19 in 2020, underlines how the local financial sector was not only able to withstand the pandemic, but in some cases and sectors, actually registered higher growth during the period. BIHL’s subsidiaries include the country’s largest life insurer, Botswana Life and the biggest asset management company, BIFM.

According to results published this week, BIHL’s net premium income grew by 11% to P2.9 billion, while the group was able to keep a lid on claims and benefits, which only rose by 2.4 percent to P1.7 billion. On the other hand, investment income fell 68% to P370 million due largely to a net loss on financial assets held at fair value. BIHL’s share of profit from associates shot up 81% to P257.3 million aided by improved performances in the group’s businesses as well as the turnaround of a previous impairment which did not recur. BIHL’s associates include Letshego, Funeral Services Group and Nico Holdings in Malawi.

Commenting on

Banners
the results, BIHL CEO, Catherine Lesetedi said the life insurance business had remained steady showing resilience despite the challenging economic environment brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite the increasing COVID-19 risk, which continues to put pressure on our traditional face-to-face business model, we continue to serve clients better and conveniently by focusing on executing our digitalisation strategy,” she said.

According to Lesetedi, the strategy will assist in maintaining the group’s position as a market leader while focusing on looking for opportunities to expand the offerings of the group.

“As a result of the COVID-19 impact, the business accelerated its digitisation projects,” she said.

“These will enable us to continue to write new business, enhance the customer experience by giving our customers online capability to access our platforms as well as several options to pay their premiums.” Lesetedi said the focus on collaboration had yielded results in the past and management would continue to drive internal synergies as well as mutually beneficial partnerships with key clients.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Towards constitutional amendments

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort
porn