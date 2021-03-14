BOSETU Calls for Vaccination of Form 4’s before enrolment

Bosetu Secretary General Tobokani Rari says vaccination of all Form 4 intakes cold go a long way in reducing the spiralling of the covid19 virus which continues to rise in schools and communities, resulting in deaths among mature populations.

Rari says at a meeting with the Covid Taskforce and the Ministry the trade Union called for the vaccination of the Form 4’s as an effective control measure. He added that research has found that although students are mainly asymptomatic, vaccination would further reduce chances of spread from student to student, or where it happens the infection would be much milder, the

benefits of which would be felt by members of the communities and families, and teachers that the students interact with on daily basis.” That way, vaccination of Form 4’s is meant to save the teachers, the families of students, and members of the communities that these students habitually interact with as healthy looking covid carriers who infect them”, Rari explained.