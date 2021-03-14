 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The country’s three alcohol producers have collectively lost P88...
Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) members have condemned their union&rsq...
Many would have thought the allure of being revered and prestige that ...
A local creative  company has held its first digital annual Mulhe...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Sponsored
  3. BOSETU PRESIDENT projects 300 teachers deaths by end of year, as 24 die in two weeks

BOSETU PRESIDENT projects 300 teachers deaths by end of year, as 24 die in two weeks

CORRESPONDENT Sunday, March 14, 2021
BOSETU PRESIDENT projects 300 teachers deaths by end of year, as 24 die in two weeks
Bosetu President Winston Radikolo predicts that more than 300 teachers could be dead  from covid by year end, at the alarming  rate Covid is currently taking lives of teachers. 

Radikolo in an interview with Mmegi at the end of emergency talks with the Ministry and covid task force on Thursday, said in two weeks alone, 24 teachers have died from covid, adding that the trend with covid is that such numbers usually  multiply unpredictably. “ At the rate teachers have started dying, the highest death rate by covid from any local industry, our estimation of 300 deaths by year end is a very conservative number, since  the trend has been that covid deaths spread unpredictably fast, often tripling, quadrupling within a short space of time; so we are ringing

Banners
alarm bells, to the authorities, just as we did a month ago to alert authorities that covid had  spread uncontrollably  in the teaching environment, and called for urgent interventions, which were to our disappointment never hid, the result of which is this high statistics of deaths, we don’t like to say, “I told you”, but  we told them if we didn’t close schools  atleast for two weeks, to test, isolate, conduct rigorous contact tracing, and fumigate schools, then we are breeding one of the worst covid disasters in the world, for a small population like Botswana”, Radikolo said.

Subscribe to



Sponsored

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

BURS goes after wage subsidy thieves

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort
porn