Bosetu President Winston Radikolo predicts that more than 300 teachers could be dead from covid by year end, at the alarming rate Covid is currently taking lives of teachers.
Radikolo in an interview with Mmegi at the end of emergency talks with the Ministry and covid task force on Thursday, said in two weeks alone, 24 teachers have died from covid, adding that the trend with covid is that such numbers usually multiply unpredictably. “ At the rate teachers have started dying, the highest death rate by covid from any local industry, our estimation of 300 deaths by year end is a very conservative number, since the trend has been that covid deaths spread unpredictably fast, often tripling, quadrupling within a short space of time; so we are ringing