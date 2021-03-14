BOSETU PRESIDENT projects 300 teachers deaths by end of year, as 24 die in two weeks

Bosetu President Winston Radikolo predicts that more than 300 teachers could be dead from covid by year end, at the alarming rate Covid is currently taking lives of teachers.

Radikolo in an interview with Mmegi at the end of emergency talks with the Ministry and covid task force on Thursday, said in two weeks alone, 24 teachers have died from covid, adding that the trend with covid is that such numbers usually multiply unpredictably. “ At the rate teachers have started dying, the highest death rate by covid from any local industry, our estimation of 300 deaths by year end is a very conservative number, since the trend has been that covid deaths spread unpredictably fast, often tripling, quadrupling within a short space of time; so we are ringing

alarm bells, to the authorities, just as we did a month ago to alert authorities that covid had spread uncontrollably in the teaching environment, and called for urgent interventions, which were to our disappointment never hid, the result of which is this high statistics of deaths, we don’t like to say, “I told you”, but we told them if we didn’t close schools atleast for two weeks, to test, isolate, conduct rigorous contact tracing, and fumigate schools, then we are breeding one of the worst covid disasters in the world, for a small population like Botswana”, Radikolo said.