  Sefako pays tribute to Mmamongwato

Sefako pays tribute to Mmamongwato

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, March 12, 2021
Sefako pointed out that the artwork is among his favourite pieces
Although fine artist, Martin Sefako does all kinds of hyperealistic pencil human portraiture, the one that has been making rounds on social media is the drawing of the late rapper, Sasa Klaas who died on Friday in a freak helicopter crash.

Sefako pointed out that the artwork is amongst his favourite pieces. He said the current charcoal drawing of the late creative industry Queen of Hip-Hop, Sasa Klaas has been accepted warmly by Batswana.

Besides paying tribute to another creative through fine art, he said the public in general was very supportive of his work, which came in the form of commissions, sharing in social media and messages of inspiration.

Sefako emphasised that it was with Batswana’s support that his work could cross borders. He also added that one of his international works include that of a South African actor Hungani Ndlovu. He said other things included Instagram shares by Taraji P Henson, Sho Madjozi and Pearl Thusi.  The  talented artist also calls himself Sir-Draw-Alot. “Most of the art works are of local and international famous faces that people can relate to and love. I chose to pursue this kind of art due to the challenges that it brings. I want to break the boundaries and be at my best to play a role in bringing

art to life in our country,” he highlighted.

Sefako said this includes the extreme time and detailing needed to recreate a person’s face on a piece of paper. “This takes skills of using my favourite medium such as grafwood graphite, charcoal and Caran D’ache Luminance coloured pencils,” he said.

He explained that it took him his entire 23 years to be where he is today. Sefako stated that his art started the moment he learnt to hold a pencil.

The visual artist also noted that emotions, passions, feelings and mood inspired him to produce art. He said it was like art was his outlet. He pointed out that he drew messages of inspiration from people around him. This artist works from his University of Botswana Campus dorm and advertises his work mainly online. The work is also displayed physically at an Art Stall in Gaborone’s Main Mall opposite National Development Bank. He exhibited in various places and most recently worked with Success Capital to produce artworks for the French Embassy themed on Gender-based violence.

Lifestyle

