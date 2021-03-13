Rari

Bosetu Secretary General Tobokani Rari has called for the immediate and urgent inclusion of teachers in the first schedule for covid vaccination, after 24 teachers died in two weeks from covid.

Speaking after emergency talks with the Ministry and the Covid Taskforce on Thursday, Rari said of all the frontline workers, no sector had been so devastatingly affected by covid like the teaching fraternity, adding that in comparison, the medical industry had recorded few deaths.”It is not surprising, while the medical industry deal with patients on one to one basis, teachers on the contrary deal with tens, and hundreds of youngsters at ago, youngsters bubbling with youthful energy and thus difficult to control; these youngsters that the teachers are dealing with on daily

Banners

basis, while they themselves have strong immunity because of their age, and are mainly carriers of covid, unfortunately they spread it to teachers, hence the high death rates among teachers”, Rari regretted.

Rari says the high level of exposure to covid among teachers should therefore cause the Covid taskforce to re-arrange their vaccination schedule and prioritize teachers in the first schedule, as the most exposed group.

Botswana this week received 30, 000 doses of Indian manufactured covishield vaccine, which will be administered on frontliners. Teachers number slightly over 30, 000 in Botswana.